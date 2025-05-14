Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,532)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,532 this Wednesday afternoon, I explain my excitement about QB Will Howard but caution he will have to earn his roster spot like any other sixth-round pick.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1532)
