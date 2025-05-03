Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,521)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,521 on this Saturday afternoon, I explain why it’s refreshing to see the Steelers bring in a solid crop of undrafted free agents who can compete for roster spots.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1521)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7483547000
6bc9mw6n