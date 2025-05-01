Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,519)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,519 on this Thursday afternoon, I say Ryan Clark’s suggestion that the Steelers should want to lose is off base and won’t ever be the case for the franchise.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1519)
