League Sources ‘Stunned’ Over How Steelers Are Handling Aaron Rodgers, Says Kinkhabwala

It’s been a rather interesting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers under GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin, especially as they continue to wait out a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers might not have any remorse regarding the situation they’re in at quarterback, and they might not have truly liked all the options they had this offseason at the most important position in sports. Still, what they’re doing with the Rodgers situation and continuing to wait for him has people around the league truly stunned at how the Steelers are operating.

At least, that’s what CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan PM Show with host Andrew Fillipponi. Kinkhabwala was asked about Steelers’ Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s comments about it being a joke that the Steelers are waiting around on Rodgers, leading to her revealing some conversations with those around the league who are stunned by the Steelers.

“Certainly, there are people that would agree with Terry Bradshaw’s sentiments. I can’t tell you what the entire Steelers organization feels. I can tell you that I’ve certainly talked to a lot of people around the league who are stunned that the Steelers are sitting here and just waiting,” Kinkhabwala said regarding the Steelers and the decision to wait out Rodgers, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube.

Rodgers has been a hot-button topic all offseason after the New York Jets decided to move on from him after two years, cutting him loose in unceremonious terms. Late in his career to date, Rodgers has become a somewhat controversial figure, primarily off the field, due to multiple comments he has made on podcasts and TV interviews.

That’s largely where Bradshaw’s take comes from.

But the Steelers’ decision to wait out a 41-year-old quarterback coming off a season in which he really struggled until late in the year is certainly puzzling, especially considering Rodgers has no equity built up with the Steelers. He’s accomplished quite a bit in his career with four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl on his resume, and he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is the greatest QB in Green Bay Packers’ history.

None of that is with the Steelers, though. Sure, he’s earned the right to take his time and do what he wants in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the Steelers have to oblige him with all of that stuff. And yet, that’s exactly what they’re doing with team president and owner Art Rooney II stating the team is willing to wait a little longer just last week during the league meetings.

The Steelers seemingly believe he’s a plug-and-play quarterback and don’t care when he shows up, considering he has no deadline placed on him to make a decision. However, some current Steelers have stated the importance of Organized Team Activities and the need for all parties involved to help build the team and develop chemistry.

Pittsburgh’s soft stance on Rodgers has many puzzled and questioning what happened to the Steelers’ standard.

“The Giants — even the New York Giants — said you’re either getting on the train or you’re not. Are you in or are you out? It’s not that complicated of an endeavor. Do you wanna be a part of this team? Do you wanna help grow and build this team? Do you wanna be a part of molding this offense, taking ownership of this offense, or do you not?” Kinkhabwala added regarding Rodgers. “And the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting here and waiting indefinitely and just saying, ‘well, alright, well, whenever he is ready to say yes to us, we’ll be here,’ that surprises a lot of people around the league who I’ve spoken to who have felt that the Steelers organization sort of has different standards, let’s say.”

The Steelers very clearly have eyes on the 2026 NFL Draft, with a boatload of draft picks they’re projected to have ahead of the seven-round draft in the Steel City. That class projects to be quite good at quarterback, where the Steelers could realistically find their franchise quarterback long-term.

However, how they’re handling things right now, with little urgency, and putting players actually on the roster in a tough spot with all the questions and annoying storylines, is not a good look for the Steelers. People around the league are taking notice and raising eyebrows, too.