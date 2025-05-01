Kozora: Steelers Too-Early 2025 Roster Prediction

Though the dust of the 2025 NFL Draft just settled, we can take a way-too-early look at a Pittsburgh Steelers roster prediction. This is how the team could look come final cutdowns and for the initial 53-man roster. Much will change over the next several months, and training camp results will dictate plenty, but as things stand today, here are my best guesses as to who will be on the team come the start of September.

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: Rare exception putting Rodgers on here. Typically, I leave off players who are currently not on the roster. Rodgers’ future remains uncertain, but odds are, he’ll sign with the Steelers, and leaving him off the list feels weird to accurately capture what the roster will look like.

Howard is an exciting sixth-round selection, and I think he’ll make the roster. Still, his name shouldn’t be written in pen, and he’ll battle Skylar Thompson for the No. 3 job, just as the two did at Kansas State. Thompson has NFL experience, and that gives him an advantage.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the roster but might not make it to camp. Warren, Johnson, and Gainwell feel like locks for Pittsburgh’s new-look backfield.

Fullback (1) – DJ Thomas-Jones

Analysis: An undrafted free agent, Thomas-Jones shows strength and lead-blocking on tape. Arthur Smith’s offense missed a fullback last year, and Thomas-Jones could fill that role if he shows he can play on special teams.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Donald Parham

Analysis: Parham is an intriguing space player with size and seam-threat ability who had success with the Los Angeles Chargers before sitting on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad a year ago. Connor Heyward gets squeezed here. He could still make the 53, and his special-teams value is important, but the offense didn’t seem to know what to do with him a year ago, and his receiving involvement tanked. Heyward caught just six passes a year ago.

Wide Receivers (6) – George Pickens, DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Robert Woods

Analysis: The wide receiver room has gotten crowded, and it’s hard to see anyone else entering this group. The better question will be the roles within the group. Can Roman Wilson make an impact? Does Robert Woods pass him by? Right now, it’s hard to say. But there’s a variety of skill sets, and there’s a better collection of talent and depth compared to a year ago.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Tackle depth remains weak even after Anderson was re-signed, a veteran swing backup. Hopefully, the Steelers add more help. Jones and Fautanu carry their own questions as starters.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Aiden Williams

Analysis: McCormick and Seumalo will start with Anderson the top backup. I’ll point to the fence on Williams, a D-II undrafted free agent from Minnesota-Duluth with size and athleticism.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Cut and dry here. Frazier is the starter, and McCollum showed he was a capable backup a year ago when Frazier missed time with an ankle injury.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: A new-look group here with Harmon and Ekuale on the list. Harmon should start at LDE and rotate in sub-packages. Ekuale is a sturdy base defensive end. The last spot is up for grabs, but I’ll give the edge to Loudermilk over the rest. It leaves fifth-round pick Yahya Black off the roster. That’s a mild surprise, but Black isn’t refined, and his tape is hit-and-miss. Loudermilk, for his warts, has improved and is more consistent. He was re-signed for a reason.

This will be a fun camp battle to watch.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Logan Lee

Analysis: Benton seems entrenched at nose tackle, gaining a vote of confidence from DL Coach Karl Dunbar. Sticking my neck out on Lee. I wouldn’t personally classify him as a nose tackle, but the Steelers used him there a year ago before he got hurt. If Black is considered a defensive end and Montravius Adams is cut, someone has to be the backup, though Lee could struggle to dress on gameday.

EDGE Rushers (4) –T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: This group seems locked in. Fourth-round picks rarely fail to make the 53-man roster, and Sawyer will hold the clear edge over Jeremiah Moon.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Analysis: Battles to watch here. Holcomb is an unknown, not playing a snap since his November 2023 knee injury. Mark Robinson and rookie Carson Bruener will battle; the winner is a coin flip. I’ll lean Bruener, who is younger and not in the last year of his contract, the way Robinson is. Neither of their spots is safe.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., Brandin Echols, Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre

Analysis: Porter and Slay will start while Bishop and presumably Echols will battle inside. Trice is talented but struggles to remain healthy, while Pierre is a fine special-teams player and best as a deep reserve cornerback. Seventh-rounder Donte Kent heads to the practice squad.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Not much wiggle room for anyone else here, especially following Ryan Watt’s medical retirement. Thornhill will be the top backup to Fitzpatrick and Elliott, while Killebrew will be the Steelers’ special teams captain and ace for at least one more year. Turning 32 in a couple of days and on the final year of his contract, there’s a decent chance Pittsburgh will search for his 2026 replacement.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: No surprise here. Boswell could receive a pay raise this summer to reward his historically strong 2024 season.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: I’ll lean Johnston for now. He’s coming off a 2024 knee injury, and Corliss Waitman did well replacing him. But Johnston was supposed to be the Steelers’ long-term punter, and they may lean on that vision. It all depends on how he looks in camp.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz’s spot is safe.

Gameday Inactives (Week 1): Will Howard, Roman Wilson, Aiden Williams, Logan Lee, Cole Holcomb

Inactives ebb and flow throughout the season. Woods edges out Wilson while Holcomb is stashed until needed.