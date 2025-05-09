Kozora: Making Sense Of The Steelers’ Plan

Mike Tomlin says to have a plan but be light on your feet. It’s clear the Pittsburgh Steelers have ushered in a new era, one that features sweeping change when the feeling is warranted. No longer is it a franchise making incisions around the margins, tweaks that are barely noticeable. The team has an axe, and its roster is a tree that must be cut down for something new to bloom.

So what’s the vision? It’s a Pittsburgh team perennially focused on winning now, attempting to maximize an aging defense and fill in Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt’s empty playoff resumes. That’s why the Steelers have put up with waiting for Aaron Rodgers, right?

Trading George Pickens makes it harder to understand. Talent-wise, the Steelers are further away from their goal. It’s a fair critique of the trade, especially occurring post-draft.

Since Omar Khan and Andy Weidl took over as head and assistant general manager, while still knowing Mike Tomlin’s influence is powerful (if anything, it’s grown), it seems that Pittsburgh’s plan is this:

1. Spend 2023-2025 draft capital on building up trenches

2. Aggressively draft a first-round QB in 2026, using stockpiled capital to move up if needed

3. Develop talent acquired in steps 1 and 2

4. Use available cap space thanks to rookie contract to fill in rest of roster with free agents

5. Bank on strength in trenches and quarterback as foundation to make Steelers Super Bowl competitive again

In Khan’s first three drafts, it’s been trench warfare. Pittsburgh has had six selections in the top two rounds. Five of those have been dedicated to the lines. Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier offensively. Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon defensively. It’s an Eagles-like approach no doubt influenced by Weidl’s presence.

Attacking quarterback next year is plain to see. The group of prospects will hopefully be stronger than what 2025 offered where Pittsburgh understandably and smartly avoided an early move, getting good value with Will Howard instead. Time will tell the viability of the Steelers’ landing a top passer, but they’ll certainly try.

Drafting is one thing. Developing is another. Pittsburgh’s track record is mixed. Broderick Jones is slipping toward bust territory and entering a crucial third season. Keeanu Benton has played much better but didn’t take the expected sophomore leap. Zach Frazier looks like a stud while Troy Fautanu’s rookie year became a wash. And we’ll get our first look at Harmon this weekend during rookie minicamp.

Kenny Pickett was a miss but it’s hard to blame development for that. The evaluation was just poor. And even if a lack of development is to blame (Pittsburgh did little to help, I’ll say that much) many of the pieces that existed then don’t anymore. New general manager, new offensive coordinator, new quarterbacks coach.

The focus of 2025 must be getting this line to develop into a top-10 unit. If not, the Steelers will be staring at 2026 with needs at quarterback, receiver, offensive line and a handful of defensive spots.

Pittsburgh’s plan isn’t unique. Fundamentals aren’t supposed to be and most teams want to build around the trenches and quarterback. But the Steelers struggled working toward that goal in Kevin Colbert’s later years, leaving the roster feeling hollow when Khan and Weidl took over. Having a plan and executing it are two starkly different things, but if you want an idea of where the Steelers want to go, this is the path.