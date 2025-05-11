Keyshawn Johnson Is ‘100 Percent’ Sure Aaron Rodgers Will Sign With the Steelers

As the Aaron Rodgers saga drags on, some analysts are becoming skeptical if he will actually sign with the Steelers. One person who doesn’t share that skepticism is FOX Sports analyst and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

“He’s going, 100%,” Johnson said on recent episode of Speak after laying out the Steelers’ QB scenario if he doesn’t sign with the team. “Do you think that Aaron Rodgers wants to hold them hostage and then leave them standing at the altar? I don’t.”

Johnson went on to say that if Rodgers does leave the Steelers hanging after months of rumors that would confirm people’s perception of him as a problem. Does Rodgers care about that? I’m not so sure. He has said multiple times in the past that others’ perception of him doesn’t affect him, so why would he feel differently about the Steelers?

Obviously we have no idea what the plans are for the Steelers and who they might acquire in the coming months, but currently they are lacking Super Bowl talent. They just traded George Pickens, who despite his headaches was an asset for the team. Now, their wide receiver room looks like it did last season with one good player and a lot of other guys. For someone who is at the end of their career like Rodgers, I doubt that would be an enticing situation for him.

Johnson thinks that the Steelers’ current house cleaning could be the reason for Rodgers not signing with them yet. He points to Pittsburgh’s order of operations of getting rid of Pickens and getting a running back as first priority before getting him to put pen to paper. Once all the “moving pieces” are set in place, Johnson thinks Rodgers will sign.

And within the next couple of weeks.

“I believe he will be at OTAs,” said Johnson.

For reference, Steelers OTAs start on May 27. After what has been an extremely slow, drawn-out process, getting this quarterback situation resolved soon should be a relief for Steelers fans whether Rodgers signs or not.