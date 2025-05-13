Kevin Colbert Thinks Patience Is Key To Steelers’ Success

Stability has been a key part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ success. Since 1969, they’ve only had three head coaches, with two in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other is Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season. However, that hasn’t stopped some fans from calling for the Steelers to replace Tomlin. That’s mostly because the Steelers have been stuck in a cycle of mediocrity. Despite that, former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert thinks Pittsburgh is right to continue exercising patience.

“When ownerships spend a lot, which they do buying franchises today, I think the expectation is a little, ‘I want it now. I don’t have time,'” Colbert said Tuesday on Off Set with Kinger and The Big Man. “I think that’s a mistake. The Steelers have only had three head coaches, and two are in the Hall of Fame.

“And I’m pretty sure the third one’s gonna head there as well. They’re successful because they understand the ups and the downs and the ins and the outs of a professional season, a professional tenure. Trust me, nobody, including the coach, ever gives up on winning the ultimate, especially when you’ve won the ultimate.”

The Steelers’ patience has helped them succeed in the past. Bill Cowher is a great example. When he became Pittsburgh’s head coach in 1992, Cowher instantly helped the Steelers become a serious playoff contender. However, from 1998 to 2000, Cowher’s Steelers missed the playoffs, even going 6-10 in 1999.

The Rooney family didn’t allow that to shake their faith in Cowher. They stuck by him, and a few years later, they won the Super Bowl. Had they reacted rashly and fired Cowher during that playoff drought, who knows what the Steelers would look like today.

However, there have also been instances where the Steelers’ patience has hurt them. Think of Matt Canada’s tenure with the team. He was awful as their offensive coordinator, and yet, the Steelers stuck with him for almost three seasons.

Pittsburgh probably should’ve cut ties with Canada well before then. Keeping him for that long hurt their team. That experience is one of the reasons why some are calling for Tomlin to be fired.

Tomlin has helped the Steelers make the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons. Unfortunately, he’s also been unable to win a playoff game since the 2016 season. That’s created a stir among the fan base. There are some who think that a different voice at head coach could elevate the Steelers.

It doesn’t seem like Art Rooney II agrees with that, though. This offseason, he reaffirmed his commitment to Tomlin. Like his father and grandfather before him, Rooney isn’t going to react too quickly.

The Steelers’ playoff win drought is frustrating, but it might be tough to find a coach better than Tomlin. Almost everyone in the NFL circle, including Colbert, speaks highly of him. The grass might not be greener on the other side for the Steelers. Firing Tomlin could lead to some much worse seasons. Patience is a virtue, and the Rooney family has that in droves. Tomlin is likely here to stay until he doesn’t want to be.