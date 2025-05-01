Kaleb Johnson Will Enable Arthur Smith To ‘Do What He Wants’ On Offense, Insider Believes

NFL coaches should always be looking to modify their scheme to best fit their personnel and not the other way around. That is exactly what Steelers OC Arthur Smith had to do on multiple levels last year while going from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson and also not having the type of running back who works well in his system.

One of the primary reasons the Steelers didn’t pick up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option last May was because they first wanted to see the fit in Smith’s offense. It turns out the fit wasn’t great, and Smith had to adapt on the fly to make the best of the situation.

This is why picking Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the draft last week made so much sense for the Steelers.

“When you go back and you watch some of his film, he’s really good with zone runs,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said Thursday on 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp And Joe Show. “Setting up blockers and setting up those second-level defenders so that then he is able to turn what looks like a two- or three-yard carry into a 12-yard carry.

“So I have a lot of optimism that I think he is going to fit, and I think that he’s going to allow Arthur Smith to do what he wants to do.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson had an 82.6 rushing grade when running behind zone-blocking schemes last season. He also ran into a loaded box more than almost any other college football running back in 2024. Of Johnson’s 240 carries last season, 191 of them were on zone concepts. He had 28 rushing attempts that resulted in runs of 15 yards or more.

It was a telling statement when Smith called Johnson a “perfect fit” in his post-pick press conference last week. Johnson will allow Smith to get back to his bread and butter.

There is a reason why Smith was once a top offensive coordinator in the league with the Tennessee Titans. Maybe we will see some of that again in 2025 with personnel better suited to his preferred play style.