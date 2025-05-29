Kaleb Johnson Steelers’ Rookie Who ‘Stood Out’ Most During OTAs, Says Fittipaldo

Until the pads come on, running backs are difficult to evaluate and any performance during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs should be taken with caution. But third-round pick Kaleb Johnson is turning heads, at least of the media who watch them. Joining 93.7 The Fan Thursday, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo pointed to Johnson as the rookie who’s impressed most.

“Probably Kaleb Johnson, just because he has his hands on the ball more,” he told The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “What limited things we were able to see with 11 on 11, and they don’t do a lot of 11 on 11 at OTAs. It’s really 75 percent individual periods and then will come together for a little bit.”

It’s fair to temper evaluations of any player this time of year. Not only because Pittsburgh has had just three full-team practices, but also because the low-key nature of those practices. No pads, no contact, and as Fittipaldo mentions, limited 11-on-11 opportunities. Evaluating players like Johnson won’t truly start until August during the Steelers’ first padded training camp practice.

Still, it’s an encouraging start to Johnson’s career. Landing him in the third round was strong value. He should make an immediate impact on the Steelers’ offense and run game in search of more consistent splash plays. At 6’1 and roughly 230 pounds, he has the size of an old-school Steelers’ back with the speed of a new-age player.

“Johnson looks the part,” Fittipaldo told the show. “I think he’s gonna be a really good player, and I’m excited to see what that guy can do in training camp. So that’s probably the one draft pick who stood out the most here during the first week.”

Pass protection is one area of emphasis for Johnson and a trait untested in practices like the Steelers’ OTA sessions. Asked to do little of it at Iowa, mostly because he was so valuable running the football, Johnson will need to protect his quarterback, too. Especially if it’s a 41-year-old pocket passer like Aaron Rodgers.

Twice in camp, Pittsburgh will hold its famed “backs on ‘backers drill.” Once during the first padded practice and again during “Friday Night Lights” at a local Latrobe High School.

Johnson figures to open the season in a timeshare with veteran Jaylen Warren, who will likely open the season atop the Steelers’ depth chart. But in Smith’s system, the designated “starter” doesn’t mean much. If Johnson proves to be the capable player he’s flashing right now, Pittsburgh won’t be afraid to give him plenty of carries.