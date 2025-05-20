Kaleb Johnson ‘Grateful’ To Play In Physical Division: ‘I’m Really Used To The Smashmouth’

Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson says he is “grateful” a team like Pittsburgh drafted him to play his own game. Speaking to Missi Matthews for the team’s website, he believes he fits right into the AFC North. A bigger back with explosiveness out of Iowa, he recalls growing up watching their divisional games. And he thinks he can fit right in.

“I feel like it relates to the Big Ten and what I played in. I feel like I’m really used to the smashmouth, running-the-ball football”, Johnson told Matthews about playing for the Steelers. “I’m just really excited to get to work and really excited to be part of this organization”.

The Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson in the third round last month, after moving on from Najee Harris. Almost universally, he is regarded as an ideal scheme fit not just for the Steelers, but for OC Arthur Smith. And the Steelers brought Smith in to play smashmouth, AFC North-style football.

Over three seasons at Iowa, Johnson rushed for 2,779 yards on 508 attempts with 30 touchdowns. He produced the majority of his stats just last season, taking his game to another level. On 240 rushing attempts, he gained 1,537 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. He also managed to add two receiving touchdowns, though that’s not his strength.

Johnson told Matthews that he is already hitting it off with Arthur Smith, which is a good start. While the Steelers retain Jaylen Warren, the rookie could and should play a significant role in 2025. Some believe that he will take over the primary ball-carrying job in the near future, like, by October.

If he endears himself to the coaches on the field as much as his profile has to the fans and the public, that’s certainly plausible. While Steelers fans love them some Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson is potentially a more dynamic option. Right now, Warren is a more complete player, but Johnson could be a better pure runner.

With his size and the durability he showed last season, he may also be able to offer more. Jaylen Warren has never really shouldered a big load in his career, even in college. For Iowa last season, Johnson recorded more than 20 carries in half of his games. That included a 35-carry game for 164 yards in a win over Maryland.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson is often at his best, averaging over eight yards per carry in that limited sample size. But he doesn’t care when he gets the ball, because the opportunity always matters to him. “I just feel like any way, first, second, third, fourth [quarter], I want to give my all to the team, whoever I’m playing for, and it’s the Steelers”, he said. “I just want to give them my all and just always—that’s really it”.