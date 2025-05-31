Kaleb Johnson Doesn’t Feel Like A Rookie In Steelers’ Offense

From Iowa to Pittsburgh, running back Kaleb Johnson didn’t have to change the color scheme on his jersey. More importantly, he didn’t have to change the playbook either. Drafted into a similar offense as the one he ran in college, Johnson isn’t feeling like an overwhelmed rookie as he begins his NFL career.

“I’m feeling very great,” he told reporters via the Pittsburgh DSEN YouTube channel following Thursday’s practice. “I feel like it’s some of the same stuff that we do at Iowa. So I feel like I’m coming in and I’m really having an advantage a little bit because it’s kind of like the same stuff we do, I did back then in college.”

Johnson was drafted in part due to his talent and in part due to his fit, the ideal goal of any draft pick. Viewed by many as a top-50 selection entering the draft, he slipped until the 83rd pick of the third round. Even without an official second-round selection, nabbing Johnson feels like adding the talent of a second-round pick.

Coming from a pro-style offense that focused on the outside zone concepts that Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is known for, there won’t be a steep learning curve for Johnson.

For Pittsburgh, the offense can look more like Smith’s. Shortly after selecting Johnson, Smith admitted he had to “pivot” his offense in 2024, and yesterday, beat writer Mark Kaboly furthered the idea Smith had to “dial back” his offense to fit the Steelers’ personnel. Those issues may have contributed to a poor finish; an offense held under 18 points over their final five games. Something they hadn’t done since Chuck Noll’s first year in 1969, and a stat the team can ill afford to repeat.

While Johnson feels good about the concepts, he knows there are still areas for growth.

“Just learning from the older guys,” he said. “Just learning my techniques and stuff. The plays and the little stuff like pass protection and stuff like that.”

The details are what will determine the quality of the season Johnson has. If he can be relied on in pass protection, or make plays out of the backfield as a receiver. And even if the scheme is the same, each offense has its verbiage and language. Still, Johnson fits the Steelers’ offense well. For Pittsburgh, that leg up can hopefully turn into literal forward steps when he’s carrying the ball throughout the year.