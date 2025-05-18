Kaboly: Tomlin To Blame If Aaron Rodgers Situation Fails

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an all-too-familiar position with major uncertainty at quarterback deep into the offseason. After failing to re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields – the two quarterbacks who ran the show in 2024 – the Steelers are stuck with a quarterback room that some analysts are considering the worst in the NFL. Mason Rudolph has had some memorable moments commanding the Steelers offense, but it’s pretty clear at this point in his career that he’s more of a strong backup option rather than a Week 1 starter.

All the uncertainty could be resolved if one enigmatic, old, but supremely talented and accomplished quarterback – Aaron Rodgers – decides to sign with the Steelers after a long period of indecision.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly joined The PM Team with Poni & Mueller on 93.7 the Fan on Friday. He was asked whether Art Rooney II or Mike Tomlin should be blamed more if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t end up signing with the Steelers. Kaboly believes it’s on Tomlin.

“Art [Rooney] steps in when he feels he needs to step in…not personnel things,” said Kaboly. “The idea [for Rodgers] was Mike Tomlin’s, and the idea of waiting is Mike Tomlin’s. That would lead you to believe if it fails, it’s Mike Tomlin. Where do you find a quarterback? Where they find themselves now they’re going to have to get lucky. If it’s Will Howard, I don’t think so. But they have to get lucky on something like that.”

The Aaron Rodgers waiting game has gone on for so long at this point that it’s pretty difficult to generate any new opinions or talking points on the situation. So, it’s natural to start preparing for the outcome that he doesn’t sign with the Steelers. Multiple Steelers insiders believe that Tomlin is steering the Rodgers conversation. It’s not Art Rooney II. It’s not Omar Khan. This isn’t a Dallas Cowboys situation where the owner micromanages all the personnel decisions. Tomlin is the longest tenured head coach in the NFL for a reason. The Steelers ownership trusts him.

The Steelers had a chance to make a more competitive offer to retain Wilson or Fields, but they didn’t. They had a chance to draft a quarterback early in the draft, but they didn’t. All their eggs are in one basket, and that basket is full of gaping holes.

Even though Rodgers is 41 and a lesser version of what he once was, failing to sign Rodgers would be perhaps the greatest offseason failure in Mike Tomlin’s 18 years coaching the Steelers. It would further irritate an already frustrated fanbase, with all the anger being directed at Tomlin.

It’s a difficult spot to be in, waiting on one man’s decision, but Tomlin and the Steelers clearly feel that it’s worth the risk. Let’s hope he’s right.