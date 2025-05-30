Kaboly: Steelers Have ‘Offer On The Table’ To T.J. Watt

Several different storylines have taken shape throughout the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason. As we get closer to the season, one that’s starting to become more notable involves T.J. Watt and his contract. With the star edge rusher going into the final year of his deal and skipping voluntary OTAs this week, it certainly is something to watch the rest of the offseason. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly spoke about the situation Friday.

“There is an offer on the table,” he said on the Kaboly + Mack podcast. “I just assume since he’s not signing, if it’s terms, years, or guarantees, something is holding you up, and it’s probably just the amount. I think the guaranteed money is much more important than the length of the deal.”

At this point in the offseason, it would make sense for the Steelers to have made Watt an offer by now. There is plenty of offseason still ahead, and the two sides waited until the last possible minute in 2021 before Watt signed a massive long-term contract, so that doesn’t mean they’re close to a deal. Still, it does make sense that some preliminary negotiations would have started by now.

If an offer is indeed on the table Watt obviously doesn’t like it enough to sign. And there could be a variety of factors in play, especially with Watt now being on the other side of 30. Due to his age, the length of the contract could be a factor. However, Kaboly believes the amount of guaranteed money would be the most important aspect of the deal.

It would be fair of Watt to continue to wait if he thinks he deserves more guarantees. Heavily guaranteed contracts are hard to come by the in NFL, and for players over 30, teams sometimes load guaranteed money at the front of the contract, so it can be easier to move on if their play starts to decline. Watt obviously doesn’t want to get the short end of the stick. Based on everything he’s done for the franchise, he can’t be blamed for that.

The Steelers, on the other hand, deserve some blame for waiting. As T.J.’s brother, J.J. Watt said earlier this offseason, Pittsburgh could have signed Watt to a cheaper deal had it shown a little more urgency to get something done. While waiting, other edge rushers, including Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, have earned massive deals. That’s only raising the price for Watt.

None of this is to suggest Watt won’t ultimately stay in Pittsburgh. His teammates have said he wants to be there, and it would make the most sense for both sides. Now, there’s a report of an offer on the table for Watt. Since he hasn’t signed yet, the two sides clearly aren’t on the same page just yet.