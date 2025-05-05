Kaboly Has High Hopes For ‘Difference Maker’ Troy Fautanu In 2025

In the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a strong effort to upgrade their offensive line. They used first-round picks on tackles during each of those drafts with Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Unfortunately, in part of a rash of injuries that ravaged the unit to begin the 2024 season, Pittsburgh lost Fautanu for the year shortly after his rookie campaign began.

Still, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly has high hopes for the young tackle.

“I think [Troy] Fautanu’s gonna be a guy that’s a difference-maker,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan on Monday. “I mean, from the little bit you saw last year and just how he went about his business and how he just acts and how he talks, I am really sold on the guy jumping in there at right tackle and being very, very good.”

Both Fautanu and his draft classmate Roman Wilson are essentially entering their rookie years after injuries took them out of action in 2024. Fautanu didn’t play in the season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He played in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, starting and playing 55 snaps.

Unfortunately, just days later, Fautanu wound up suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice.

This year represents a fresh start for Fautanu. While he’s versatile enough to play on the interior of the line as well, he’s got a clear path to playing time in 2025. The Steelers have moved Jones around during his short NFL career so far, but he looks primed for the left tackle spot this year. That leaves right tackle open for Fautanu, who Kaboly is clearly expecting a big sophomore campaign from.

Kaboly mentions being a fan of the way Fautanu goes “about his business.” That’s something the Steelers noticed last year. Dealing with a season-ending injury in your rookie year is hard for any player. Yet, Fautanu worked tirelessly to get back to action towards the end of the season. Unfortunately, he didn’t end up making it back on the field. Still, there were murmurs of him potentially even coming back if the Steelers had progressed further into the playoffs last year.

Fautanu is part of a young offensive line heading into the 2025 season with high potential. He’s not the only young buck on that unit either. Zach Frazier, another sophomore, had a terrific rookie season at center last year. Mason McCormick showed some promise and he’ll take the right guard position. All things considered, there’s a lot to be excited about with this unit going forward. The Steelers hope Fautanu is one of the brightest spots.