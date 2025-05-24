Justin Fields Earns Mixed Reviews In First Jets’ Practices: ‘Miss Was A Little Alarming’

Justin Fields’ career has been defined by a series of ups and downs. Chicago or Pittsburgh, there were highs and lows. During his first team practices with the New York Jets, that story hasn’t changed. Per SNY beat writer Connor Hughes, Fields’ results during OTA practices were mixed.

In 7-on-7 skeleton drills, Fields shined.

“He looked solid in the seven-on-seven portion of practice,” Hughes wrote on Twitter/X earlier this week. “There is undeniable zip on his passes. He had two highlights (one to Garrett Wilson, another to Allen Lazard) in the deeper middle portion of the field between a few defenders. Very pretty.”

Those drills are tailored for the offense. No pass rush and clean throwing lanes. They serve as building blocks to run core concepts and build timing and chemistry with new receivers, though Fields has an established relationship with WR Garrett Wilson. The two were teammates at Ohio State.

Once the team came together for full 11-on-11 drills, though still without pads and limited contact, Fields wasn’t as sharp.

“The defense sacked Fields on six of his 10 drop backs,” Hughes tweeted. “Fields completed three of the other four. Two were dump-offs to Jeremy Ruckert. One was a short pass to Wilson.

“The miss was a little alarming. The Jets blitzed. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand dialed up a perfect beater that had Josh Reynolds open on a corner route without safety help. It seemed a pretty easy pitch-and-catch for a would-be long gainer (potential touchdown). Fields missed him pretty bad.”

Hughes noted the Jets’ offensive line did Fields no favors. Though the team added first-round pick Armand Membou to play right tackle, the rest of the unit returns. Like Pittsburgh, how well a young o-line plays will dictate the offense’s effectiveness. Hughes also added weather conditions weren’t ideal but the Jets won’t exactly play in sunny, 70 degree weather come September.

After a year rehabbing his play and image in Pittsburgh, New York took the chance on him this offseason. Outbidding the Steelers, Fields inked a two-year, $40 million deal. The Jets added zero competition this summer, putting Fields squarely in the driver’s seat.

Concrete evaluations this early into the 2025 season are foolhardy and to be clear, Hughes isn’t making any. He’s offering initial observations, just as Steelers’ beat reporters will on Pittsburgh’s new additions beginning next week (and us come training camp). Still, Fields’ play will be under the microscope all season. For what the Jets’ gained, what the Steelers’ lost, and who made the correct decision. The first test comes Week One when Pittsburgh and New York meet.