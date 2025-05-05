Jon Gruden Skeptical Of Steelers’ QB Plan: ‘I Don’t Know What Pittsburgh’s Doing’

Though Jon Gruden spent quality time with Ohio State QB Will Howard, selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the draft, that move alone probably isn’t selling him on the Steelers’ 2025 plan. In a post-draft interview with Pardon My Take, Gruden questioned the Steelers’ draft moves and seemingly all-in plan on Aaron Rodgers being their short-term QB solution.

Gruden made the comments after Night 1 of the draft.

“They got one quarterback on the roster,” Gruden told co-hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger. “I don’t know what they’re doing. Maybe Aaron Rodgers, like he’s going to solve all your problems. It sounds great. But two years ago, he was out for the year. And last year, I think he had his hands on the ball inside the two-minute drill five times with a chance to win and didn’t get it done.”

In fairness, this was before the Steelers’ selected Howard and Gruden also didn’t account for Skylar Thompson being on the roster with his “one quarterback” reference. Still, neither presence should change minds on the Steelers’ 2025 outlook, one that carries plenty of uncertainty over who will be the team’s starting QB.

Pittsburgh remains steadfast in its belief that Rodgers will sign and lead the team to its first playoff win since 2016. But Gruden’s comments only got more skeptical.

“He’s not in camp right now,” he said. “You gotta learn the offense, you gotta build some camaraderie with your team.”

Rodgers played hurt through much of his lone full season with the Jets and put up middling numbers. His 90.5 QB rating was the worst of his career while his touchdown and interception percentages were well below career averages. New York won just five games in Rodgers’ 17 starts, the fewest he’s ever posted in a season.

As Gruden noted, Rodgers had chances to lead the Jets to last-second victories. But he and the offense came up short in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills (the infamous Mike Williams “red line” game), and Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I don’t know what Pittsburgh’s doing at quarterback,” Gruden noted. “I was kinda shocked they didn’t take a quarterback at No. 21.”

Ultimately, Gruden was perhaps less shocked after realizing just how far Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders would fall, slipping not just out of the first round but lasting until the 144th pick of the draft. But even knowing that and accounting for the Howard selection, Gruden doesn’t sound convinced Rodgers will lead the Steelers to where they want to go. That is, assuming, he signs with the team in the first place.