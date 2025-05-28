Joey Porter Jr. Doesn’t See ‘Drastic’ Issues With His Playstyle, Focused On Cleaning Up ‘Little Stuff’

Joey Porter Jr. had big expectations on his shoulder last year. He was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 1 corner, coming off a promising rookie season. While he wasn’t bad, he didn’t blossom like some might have expected him to. Porter had ups and downs throughout the year. He doesn’t seem to be making any major changes to his game, though.

“Just cleaning up the little stuff that I watched on tape,” Porter said Wednesday after an OTA session via the team’s website. “When I go back on tape, there’s nothing really drastic that sticks out. There’s nobody that’s out there beating me by yards.

“So, it’s just the little things that I need to clean up in my technique, and I feel like I’ve been working on that this whole offseason. I’m just really just excited to put that on tape.”

Last season, Porter did a relatively good job in coverage. His biggest issue was penalties. Oftentimes, he was too grabby. He’s a big, physical corner, so that’s likely always going to be part of his game but cutting down on it is important.

Joey Porter's 6 penalties (two declined) yesterday are the most by an NFL CB since Week 3 of the 2022 season. Here's all six. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6Iz4DiPzID — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 2, 2024

After the 2024 season ended, Hard Knocks captured a moment where Porter seemed committed to entering this season with a new mindset. It sounded like he was going to have a chip on his shoulder this year. With the way the Steelers’ defense collapsed to end 2024, that isn’t surprising.

Porter is still a young player, going into his third NFL season, so he’s got a lot of room to grow. Veteran Darius Slay, who the Steelers signed this offseason to play opposite of Porter, sounds excited to mentor the young corner. Perhaps that guidance will help Porter clean up the little things that are holding him back. He has the tools to become a fantastic corner in this league.

Some moments were ugly for Porter last year. While he took strides in some facets of the game, like leadership, inconsistency will not be his friend. The Steelers are scheduled to face some elite wide receivers this year, like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill, so they’ll likely need Porter to take a step up. He sounds up for that challenge, though.