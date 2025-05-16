Jersey Numbers Issued To Steelers’ Latest Signees

Jersey numbers have been assigned to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest trio of signees: RB Trey Sermon, OT Gareth Warren, and RB Max Hurleman. All three were signed following last week’s rookie minicamp. Per the team’s website, here are the digits each will wear in the spring and summer while on the 90-man roster.

RB Trey Sermon – No. 27

RB Max Hurleman – No. 34

OT Gareth Warren – No. 69

Sermon is a veteran and former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. His best performance came in 2023 while a member of the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 88 yards in a convincing win over the Steelers. Sermon appeared in all 17 games with the Colts last season but rushed for just 159 yards, though he made an impact out of the backfield with 16 receptions.

Pittsburgh has a crowded and re-tooled backfield thanks to offseason additions Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson, but Sermon has a strong chance to stick on the team’s practice squad. In that scenario, he could be one injury away from being elevated to the 53-man roster.

Hurleman and Warren were rookie signings following their tryouts. Hurleman has taken an interesting path to the NFL. He began his college career as a running back at FCS Colgate before switching to wide receiver in 2023. Combined, he rushed for 814 yards with another 841 receiving while returning kicks and punts. Hurleman transferred to Notre Dame for 2024 and made another position switch, moving to cornerback. But he primarily played on special teams, 102 kick coverage snaps per Pro Football Focus, while serving as the Fighting Irish’s primary punt returner. Special teams will continue being his NFL path.

Born in Hawaii, Warren played his college ball at FCS Lindenwood in Missouri. A multi-year starter, he flipped between playing guard and tackle before settling in on the blindside for 2024. He is a big body at 6051, 330 pounds with over 33 5/8-inch arms. Athletic on tape, Warren has a chance to stick given Pittsburgh’s lackluster depth behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Still, he’ll have to prove he can make the jump from a lower level of competition.

The Steelers begin OTA practices May 27. They’ll run through June before the team has its three-day mandatory minicamp in June. Pittsburgh will report to training camp in late July, a date yet to be announced.