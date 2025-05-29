Jaylen Warren Proving Valuable For Kaleb Johnson In Pass Pro: ‘I’ve Been Questioning Him’

As with most running backs coming out of college, Kaleb Johnson’s biggest area for growth is his third-down work in pass protection. To maximize his versatility—and therefore his playing time as a rookie—the team needs to be able to trust him on passing downs to not get the quarterback killed. Fortunately, he has Jaylen Warren to learn from as one of the best pass-protecting RBs in the league.

“I’ve been questioning him, how to do this, how to do that and making sure I get my technique down,” Johnson said via Amanda Godsey on X.

Warren wasn’t at the third OTA session today, but he was there earlier in the week. Alex Highsmith recently called Warren the league’s best running back in pass protection. He might be biased toward his teammate, but that’s been said by more than just Highsmith.

Anthony McFarland Jr. also called him the best in the world at that skill. And multiple players brought it up at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine when asked about improving their pass protection. He is highly regarded outside of the Pittsburgh circle.

Who better to teach Johnson than the world’s best? Johnson has the size and strength to be effective in this area, so it’s just a matter of technique. He had a habit of dropping his head and missing his punches at times in college.

There’s been plenty of practice footage circulating online of Johnson working on his pass pro. It sounds like the techniques he is implementing are with direct instruction from Warren.

“That’s the main thing is making the coaches trust you,” Johnson said in a clip posted by FOX 53.

The sooner that Johnson can be trusted on all three downs, the better off the running back room and the offense will be. If he has to be pulled off the field for passing downs, that can become a tell for opposing defenses to key on.

If all goes well with Johnson’s development, he should form quite the trio with Warren and Kenneth Gainwell with all three having distinct but also diverse skill sets.