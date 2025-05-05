Jack Sawyer Or Nick Herbig More Likely Future Starter?

Jack Sawyer or Nick Herbig: which Steelers OLB is the more likely future starter?

The Steelers have had more success with edge rushers in recent years, with Nick Herbig being a hit and Jack Sawyer sounding promising. But while they learn behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, who has the greater potential to start? Not who might start first, or who might start for the Steelers. Just, simply, who is more likely to turn into an NFL starter one day?

Now, the obvious caveat applies. Nick Herbig already has an NFL resume with the Steelers, while Jack Sawyer is a rookie. While draft experts view him as good value in the fourth round, that doesn’t mean anything now. The only thing that matters is what he does with the rest of his career.

Pittsburgh is likely to sign Watt to an extension this offseason and Highsmith is under contract through 2027. At the moment, the Steelers have no openings, but what if Herbig or Sawyer really pop? Herbig would be up for a contract extension next summer, though Sawyer has a ways to go, for obvious reasons.

While Nick Herbig is productive in creating splash plays as a pass rusher, he is still improving on a down-to-down basis. He gives his all whenever he is on the field, but he is stronger against the pass than the run. Jack Sawyer made strides rushing the passer in his final year at Ohio State, but he is a bigger body against the run.

I imagine the Steelers didn’t draft Sawyer just for the value but because they plan to use him and Herbig. They want to improve their pass rush by keeping everybody fresh, and the younger rotational players can help there. In the past, they have been reluctant to take Watt and Highsmith off the field due to the drop-off in quality.

But assuming Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer give the Steelers quality looks to spell their starters, what then? Are either of them future starters who can withstand a greater length of exposure? While Herbig has flashed in short bursts, he has only played 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps in six games. And we know nothing about Sawyer as an NFL player yet, so that’s a major projection.

