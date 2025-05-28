Insider Hears Some Steelers ‘Frustrated’ By Aaron Rodgers Wait But Will Be ‘Welcomed’ If He Signs

Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs are underway, but one of the biggest questions about them has been about a player who isn’t even on their team. Aaron Rodgers has dominated the conversation around the Steelers for months. It seems like he’s going to sign with them eventually, but no deal is done yet. That raises the question of how players in Pittsburgh feel about the Rodgers saga. Insider James Palmer recently shared some details on that subject.

“From my understanding, there are some players in the locker room that are a little put off by the situation,” Palmer said Wednesday on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel. “This is a marquee franchise in this league with some ridiculous leadership with guys like Cam Heyward or T.J. Watt or players who have been established in this league. A veteran defense.

“I’d say there were some players in the early portions of this put off and frustrated with it. I do think it is real, from my understanding, that Aaron Rodgers is dealing with some off the field personal matters. And I think that is respected. I think, up until that came out, there was a little more frustration in the locker room. But I do think that shifted a little bit once that part came out. I do believe he’ll be welcomed when he gets into that locker.”

When this process started, it was unclear why Rodgers was waiting to sign. However, after a few weeks, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he revealed that he’s dealing with serious personal issues. That brought some clarity to the situation.

Before that, it would’ve made sense why some Steelers were upset with Rodgers delaying his decision. They might’ve felt like Rodgers wasn’t showing a total commitment to their team. However, it’s easier to sympathize with him when he explains that he can’t devote his attention to football right now. Had he already signed with the Steelers and still wasn’t at OTAs, that might’ve created more questions.

Also, it wouldn’t be surprising if some players are still wary about adding Rodgers to their team. He’s a unique character, and it doesn’t seem like his personality is for everyone. With most players in attendance at OTAs, it might feel frustrating to have to continue to wonder about whether or not Rodgers is going to sign with the Steelers.

However, Rodgers makes the Steelers better. Say what you want about him, but he still looked like he had some gas left in the tank last year. He’s not the same player that he once was, but he’s an upgrade over what the Steelers currently have under center.

It seems like all the signs are pointing to Rodgers signing with the Steelers. Recent speculation places mandatory minicamp as the date to watch. If Rodgers joins the Steelers by then, hopefully it ends all the questions about him. For what it’s worth, no Steeler has publicly said anything negative about Rodgers at OTAs. He might not be on their team yet, but they seem willing to welcome him.