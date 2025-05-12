‘Not An Offseason Guy’: Insider Believes Aaron Rodgers Saga Will Continue Beyond OTAs

Art Rooney II has expressed confidence that a deal will eventually get done with Aaron Rodgers, but he also said the team would not wait on him forever. During the draft, he loosely stated his preference to get Rodgers in town for some of the offseason program including the upcoming start of voluntary OTAs in late May.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly doesn’t seem to think OTAs are a realistic target date for a Steelers-Rodgers deal.

“He’s not coming to OTAs, you crazy?” Kaboly said this morning via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show.

Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show last month that he was not working on anybody else’s timeline other than his own. He said there was heavy stuff in his personal life that he needed to be around for and essentially told any potential suitors that they could move on from him if they needed to.

That was his public message, but he could obviously be saying different things in private. He’s reportedly had a relatively constant line of communication with the Steelers throughout the process.

“Aaron Rodgers, throughout his career, is not an offseason guy. So I don’t know how we’re surprised that he doesn’t wanna show up to minicamp or OTAs,” Kaboly said. “…I think he has plenty of time from July 27th [training camp] to September whatever to get where he needs to be.”

The idea that Rodgers isn’t an “offseason guy” shows a little recency bias. He skipped out on mandatory minicamp last year with the New York Jets, but he was around for the voluntary workouts and OTA sessions leading up to minicamp.

In his entire career, 2021 with the Green Bay Packers was the first time he missed the offseason. He did so as part of a holdout after the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round the year prior and failed to draft him help on offense. It was a similar story in 2022 as his relationship with the Packers continued to deteriorate and he wasn’t getting the contractual commitment he desired.

The Egypt trip last offseason was puzzling, but it’s hardly fair to say he isn’t an offseason guy. He has barely missed anything over his 20-year career. If Rooney has a strong preference that he is there for OTAs, I would think Rodgers tries to accommodate that request. He doesn’t have much choice if he wishes to play one last year and exit the league on better terms.