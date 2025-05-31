ILB Payton Wilson Sounds Excited About Steelers’ Reinforcements

For most people, the first thing that comes to mind when they think of the Pittsburgh Steelers is defense. The foundation of every Super Bowl winning Steelers team has been their defense, and in particular, their defensive front. As the Steelers enter into a new era, they spent the offseason upgrading the defensive front, and second-year LB Payton Wilson is a big fan of the team’s focus.

“It’s big time to have a chance to have some young guys that could maybe turn into Cam Heyward one day,” said Wilson in an interview posted to the Steelers YouTube. “If you even get a percentage of that, I mean that’s just the hope and dream. Coach Mike Tomlin says, ‘We build it from the ground up here, starting with the bigs.’ So to see that, I mean, it’s just a point to our culture and who we are here and how we’re trying to build this team.”

With DT Cameron Heyward approaching the end of his career, the Steelers have placed a strong emphasis on finding his replacement. It’s not just because Heyward is a great player, it’s also because when Heyward was drafted as a replacement for defensive ends Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel. They showed him the ropes of what it means to be a Steelers’ defensive lineman. Now, Pittsburgh wants Heyward to pass on that tradition for the next generation.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected two defensive lineman: Derrick Harmon in the first round and Yahya Black in the fifth. Combined with 2023 second round DT Keeanu Benton, and it’s clear that general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin are building the next era of the Steelers’ defensive line.

An underrated aspect of having a great defensive line is how it helps the rest of the team, especially the inside linebackers. A dominant front can push the pocket, disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm, and clog up running lanes, allowing linebackers like Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen make easy tackles for either a loss or a short gain. This can often forces offenses into long-yardage situations, giving a turnover hungry defense opportunities to capitalize.

The Steelers defense has aging superstars but has infused a promising group of young talent. Wilson is key part of that mission, and he could take a big step forward this season. While much of that depends on him and how he improves in Year Two, a strong defensive line would make his job significantly easier.