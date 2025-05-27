‘If You Can’t Do It, You Won’t Be On The Field:’ DeShon Elliott Says Steelers Defense Expects To ‘Make Plays’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense did not end the 2024 season on a high note. They got gashed on the ground by Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens. Over the last few weeks of the season, that unit looked dysfunctional. However, this year presents a new opportunity for them. The Steelers’ defense still has a lot of talent on it, and DeShon Elliott made it clear that they have big goals for themselves.

“This defense, we expect to make plays,” Elliott said Tuesday via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “We expect everybody to make plays, and if you can’t get in and make plays on this defense, it’s a culture. We expect that.

“If you can’t do it, you won’t be on the field. I feel like we have guys who wanna be great. We have young guys who want to learn from all the other guys and understand the culture. We have meetings about taking the ball away. It’s just about the opportunities and flying around to the ball.”

Last season, the Steelers’ defense made plays. That wasn’t an issue. They helped Pittsburgh finish second in turnover differential in 2024. However, they struggled making routine plays routinely. Those splash plays were nice, but they didn’t matter much when opposing offenses would pound the ball down their throats on the following possession.

Take the Steelers’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles last year, for example. The Steelers forced several fumbles early on to keep the game close, but in the end, it didn’t matter. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles imposed their will on the Steelers, running the ball to run almost the last 11 minutes off the clock.

This season, the Steelers’ defense should be in a position to create turnovers again. T.J. Watt is always a threat to knock the ball loose when he gets to the quarterback. While Donte Jackson, their 2024 interceptions leader, is gone, they still have several talented players in their secondary. However, it will also be important for the Steelers’ defense to limit explosive plays and be better against the run.

Luckily, they made several additions this offseason that should help in both those departments. Veteran corner Darius Slay should be a solid leader for the Steelers’ defensive backs. Just as well, rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black should infuse some life into the Steelers’ run defense.

Elliott is correct that the Steelers’ defense should expect to make plays. That group is one of the most talented in the NFL. Their expectations for themselves should be high. If things go wrong, however, they have to remember not to try to overextend. Miscommunication and missed tackles plagued them down the stretch last year. They’re too talented to let that happen again.