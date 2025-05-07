If Steelers Want To Replace George Pickens, They Should Look At Green Bay’s Roster

Like it or not, George Pickens is out the door, and there’s a hole where the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver once stood. Like a year ago, Pittsburgh could spend the rest of the offseason searching for his replacement. In 2024, that search proved difficult and winding, leading to the dud that was the Mike Williams addition (underutilized, arguably). If Pittsburgh wants to fast-track a move in 2025, it could look to what Green Bay offers.

No option would be a perfect replacement for Pickens and completely copy Pickens’ big-play ability. But the Packers have a strong bullpen of wide receivers, not to mention Aaron Rodgers connections, and could consider parting with a handful of them.

If Pittsburgh wants a close approximation to what Pickens brought on the field, a true downfield threat, Christian Watson could be the answer. A height/weight/speedster out of North Dakota State, Watson has had a bumpy career but his highs have been impressive. In 2024, he averaged a sizzling 21.4 yards on 29 receptions with 620 yards.

There’s big-play ability every time the former second-round draft pick touches the football. Adding Watson would create a similar dynamic as Pickens minus the off-field headache. Defenses would have to think twice about loading the box and playing single-high coverages with Watson on one side and DK Metcalf on the other.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Watson’s price tag in contract ($1.95 million base salary) and in trade should be modest.

Romeo Doubs was a sturdy and steady receiver coming out of Nevada. He’s arguably the most likely Packers receiver to be traded, too. Though he carved out a productive 2024 season, 46 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns, there was turbulence between Doubs and the team. After missing practice, it led to a one-week suspension. Doubs returned on seemingly good terms, catching two touchdowns in a Week 6 win over Arizona.

Like Watson, Doubs is entering the final year of his rookie deal. His off-field blip might elicit concerns over being too similar to Pickens, but he doesn’t carry the long track record of issues, either. As Dave Bryan pointed out on Twitter/X, Doubs and Aaron Rodgers have a good relationship.

If I remember, Romeo Doubs is a big fan of Aaron Rodgers and AR liked playing with Romeo that short time as well. Just something to keep in mind. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 7, 2025

Watson and Doubs are the most notable names Pittsburgh could pursue. Others could be considered but are less likely – and in some cases not as impactful.

Jayden Reed figures to be a non-starter. Leading Green Bay in receiving the last two seasons, the Packers probably won’t part with him and definitely not for anything cheap. Third-year wideout Dontayvion Wicks is more viable but may not be the clear-cut No. 2 starter Pittsburgh is searching for. Bo Melton, buried on the depth chart, offers some measure of intrigue but wouldn’t move the needle in the Steelers’ receivers room.

Maybe Pittsburgh has a mega-move coming. Maybe the team will spend the next six months searching for an answer. Maybe there’s an abundance of confidence in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, difficult as that is to see and understand. Other options in the New York Jets’ Allen Lazard and now-free agent Gabe Davis have emerged, too.

But with Pickens gone, Pittsburgh at least needs to be on the phone with Green Bay about its receiver-rich roster.