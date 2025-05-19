If Aaron Rodgers Signs, Steelers Could Threaten Ravens For AFC North Crown, Believes Columnist

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be a playoff team in 2025, but after winning the AFC North in 2024, NFL Media’s Judy Battista thinks their chances of repeating are among the worst in the NFL. Battista ranked the Ravens as the second-most vulnerable division champs in the league, and one big reason is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of free agent QB Aaron Rodgers. Battista called Rodgers’ potential signing with Pittsburgh the “biggest wild card” in what should be a tight race for the AFC North crown.

“But the Steelers and Bengals are in the division, and they could threaten the Ravens if a) Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with Pittsburgh and b) Joe Burrow is in one piece and Cincinnati can finally avoid a slow start. Rodgers is the biggest wild card here,” Battista wrote. “He showed just enough late last season with the Jets to convince the Steelers he could put them over the top, particularly with the addition of DK Metcalf to the receiver room.”

If Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, the hope is that he could be an upgrade over its quarterback play last season. While the Steelers got off to a 10-3 start with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson and led the AFC North for a good portion of the season, things fell apart late with Wilson and the offense struggling, allowing the Ravens to win the division for the second year in a row.

Rodgers played his best football late in the season last year, and while the totality of his 2024 season was below his usual standard, the Steelers are clearly confident that he’ll be a good fit for what they want to do on offense. Even after trading George Pickens, the team believes its wide receiver room is better than it was last year, and an elevated receiver room with better quarterback play could be the boost the Steelers need to win the division.

A potential Rodgers addition isn’t the only threat to the Ravens in the AFC, as Battista also believes the Bengals will also challenge them. But Rodgers joining the Steelers adds another team that can compete and make the division race more complicated for Baltimore in its quest to three-peat. Rodgers alone won’t be enough for the Steelers, as they also have to show they can be one of the best defenses in football throughout the season and not just for portions of it. The running game also needs to improve without Najee Harris.

It’s not going to be easy, but Aaron Rodgers would at least give the Steelers a better chance to compete for a division crown while making things harder for Baltimore.