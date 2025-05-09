‘I Was In The NFL At Oregon:’ Heavy College Demands Prepared Harmon For Pittsburgh

From college to the NFL, every rookie faces a learning curve. For first-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, his won’t be that steep. Speaking to reporters during Friday’s rookie minicamp, Harmon is confident his time at Oregon has him prepared.

“I’m coming from Oregon,” Harmon said in audio provided by 93.7 The Fan. “And they throw everything at us. I was in the NFL at Oregon. I feel like I’m right here. So they prepare us at Oregon very well for this type pace.”

After spending three years at Michigan State, Harmon transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season. A difficult decision as a Detroit native who stayed local largely due to the health battles of his mother, who sadly passed away hours after Harmon was drafted last month.

On the field, Harmon experienced a breakout season. He set career highs in every conceivable statistic, boosting his draft stock from afterthought to first rounder. He received NFL-like coaching. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spent three seasons as an NFL defensive line coach before being hired by the Ducks.

As we wrote about shortly after the draft, Harmon was a “clean” projection thanks to a college system that mirrors Pittsburgh’s. He’s slated to play defensive end for the Steelers. In their base “Okie” front, that means primarily aligning as the 4i, inside shade to the offensive tackle. It’s a role he held at Oregon, making it a familiar place even in an unfamiliar location.

“Most definitely. Most definitely, yes sir,” Harmon said when asked if playing in an odd front in college makes the transition to Pittsburgh easier.

On an aging defensive line undergoing plenty of offseason change, Harmon could be asked to play right away. He’ll battle veterans Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk for reps this summer, but Harmon’s talent should win out, meaning he’ll see the field out of the gates. Every rookie season has its ups and downs, but Harmon’s could be smoother sailing than most.