‘I Like Where We’re Going’: Cam Heyward Pleased With Young OL’s Progression

It’s just one day into voluntary Organized Team Activities for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are no pads on other than helmets. But already star defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward likes what he’s seeing from the young offensive line.

On Tuesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, third-year pro Broderick Jones worked at left tackle following the loss of Dan Moore Jr. in free agency. Meanwhile, second-year pro Troy Fautanu stepped back in at right tackle, where he started one game last season before being lost for the year with a knee injury.

With those two as bookend tackles, the offensive line appears stronger on paper with Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick back at center and right guard, and Isaac Seumalo at left guard.

“Guys are looking a lot better,” Heyward told reporters Tuesday regarding the offensive line, according to video via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “You expect our younger guys to continue to develop. Frazier, I feel like, communicates a lot better.

“Broderick is looking good. We have to keep growing, but I like where we’re going.”

There was growth during the 2024 season, but growth isn’t linear. At times, the young offensive line looked good, but there were other times where youth and inexperience showed up in a major way, giving the Steelers’ offense some issues. But the only way you gain experience is through playing time and accumulating some bumps and bruises.

The Steelers’ young offensive line certainly did that last season.

Now, entering the 2025 season with playing time under their belts and experience working together, expectations are high for the offense line to take a sizable step forward under offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

Jones moves back over to left tackle, where he was outstanding in one start as a rookie against the Baltimore Ravens but then spent most of his rookie season and all of last season at right tackle, struggling with penalties and inconsistent play. He’s back in his more natural position and can hopefully solidify that blindside spot in a pivotal year for him individually.

Fautanu has a lot of hope surrounding him as a piece that can shore up the trenches for the Steelers. He looked impressive in his lone start on the road in Week 2 last season against the Denver Broncos, but then injured his knee in practice ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers’ game and was lost for the season.

As for Frazier, he was quite good throughout the season, even with some snapping issues at times with Justin Fields under center and in shotgun. That was ironed out later in the season with Russell Wilson under center, as did some of his communication as the guy setting the protections for the offensive line.

McCormick is back as the starter at right guard and Seumalo is the elder statesman of the group, the one that will lead the offensive line. It’s still very early in the offseason to try and read into anything until the pads come on, but Heyward is liking what he’s seeing from the young group so far, which is encouraging entering a huge year for the big men in the trenches.