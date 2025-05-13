‘I Like Our Options’: Nick Herbig High On Steelers’ QBs, Especially Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for a decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in hopes of shoring up their quarterback room, but for now third-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig has faith in the quarterbacks on the roster.
Especially Mason Rudolph.
Appearing on the latest episode of the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast Tuesday morning, Herbig spoke highly of Rudolph, believing in the quarterback who led the Steelers to the playoffs when Herbig was a rookie.
“We got a Big Ten guy, Ohio State guy [Will Howard]. We got Rudolph. He’s always in the gun, in the slinger. We got options,” Herbig said of the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “We got options. You know, I like our options right now. I do.”
On the outside, it’s hard to believe the Steelers could have faith in Rudolph, especially after letting him walk in free agency last offseason despite him helping the Steelers reach the playoffs.
But the Steelers reshaped their QB room entirely last offseason with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen. Rudolph wanted a fresh start elsewhere and got it in Tennessee. He saw some playing time, too, and had flashes, but ultimately he came back to Pittsburgh and as the Steelers hold out hope that Rodgers will sign with them, Rudolph projects as their starter right now.
The last time he started for the Steelers, he led them to three straight wins to close the regular season in 2023, getting them in into the playoffs.
Rudolph threw for 719 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and then added 221 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. He took shots deep, kept defenses honest and really connected with his young teammates.
In his one season with the Titans, Rudolph threw for 1,590 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 64% of his passes and starting five games and appearing in eight total while splitting time with Will Levis.
That was enough to get him back to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal, and the Steelers are thrilled to have him back. He’s a good fit in the locker room, is respected, and fits into offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, utilizing play-action while pushing the ball down the field.
If he’s the starting QB this season, it might not bode well for the Steelers to be a true contender, but he can hold the fort down and help set the Steelers up for their next franchise quarterback down the line, whether that’s in 2026 or beyond.
Fans might not have a ton of belief in Rudolph due to previous experiences with him, but players in the locker room do, especially Herbig.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” below.