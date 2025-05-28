‘I Have A Lot Of Information:’ J.J. Watt Declines To Publicly Share Details About Brother’s Contract Status

J.J. Watt knows what is – or what isn’t – happening with younger brother T.J. Watt and his contract situation. But he’s keeping his lips sealed about the details. Joining the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Watt was tight-lipped about T.J.’s status.

“I have a lot of information on that subject,” J.J. Watt told the show. “That’s not my subject to discuss.”

T.J. Watt has skipped the first two days of voluntary OTAs presumably due to his contract situation. Watt is entering the final year the massive contract he signed days before the 2021 season began and is seeking another mega-deal. The pass rusher market has heated up this offseason and ostensibly increased Watt’s price. The Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett received large paydays while the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson and Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons could be next in-line.

Speaking broadly about the outstanding contract situations of Hendrickson and others, J.J. Watt made the point he offered earlier this year. Signing players sooner than later is something teams should be motivated to do.

“Taking care of your guys earlier does a few things for you,” he said. “Number one, it gets them locked in a lower price in the long run. I mean, you look at what prices are doing every single year, you get them locked in a lower price. Number two, you’re keeping them happy.”

On a previous appearance, J.J. Watt mentioned the Steelers could’ve gotten a “hometown discount” had they signed T.J. two years out. But that isn’t a practice the team follows and even in the final year of deals, Pittsburgh most often reaches deals later in the offseason. Now, the Steelers must be prepared to pay more for Watt than initially projected. Potentially more than Garrett’s $40 million per season.

Though Watt kept his comments about Hendrickson’s contract stalemate, he pressed the point of the Bengals needing to get a deal done sooner than later and the benefits it creates beyond just the player. A signal the franchise sends they take care of players who mean the most to the team. Comments that could easily apply to his brother’s situation.

Without a new contract, T.J. Watt is likely to skip the rest of the team’s OTA practices that run through next week. The next notable line in the sand will be the Steelers’ three-day mandatory minicamp held June 10-12. He would be subject to fines if he skips and even if he shows, it’s doubtful he’ll be active in practice. If no deal is struck by training camp in late July, Watt could hold-in the way he did in 2021, working on the side but not participating with the rest of the defense.