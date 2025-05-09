‘I Don’t Know What I Don’t Know:’ Rookie QB Will Howard Embracing Chance To Learn

Will Howard is a unique prospect, and he’s now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in a unique spot themselves. Everyone thinks Aaron Rodgers will be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback this year, but it’s May, and he’s not on the team yet.

Despite speculation regarding Howard’s potential role in his rookie year, the Ohio State product isn’t letting any of that creep into his mind.

“I just want to come in here, I want to learn, I want to get better,” Howard told reporters Friday after the first day of rookie minicamp via FOX 53 on X. “And that’s how I’m looking at this. You know, who knows what happens man? I’m not worried about that. I’m just worried about myself, and learning and getting better through the process. I understand I’m a rookie, and I don’t know what I don’t know.”

"I want to learn. I want to get better." Steelers QB Will Howard on his mindset entering rookie minicamp. #Steelers #OhioState #NFL pic.twitter.com/T37eOVQih5 — FOX 53 (@fox53wpgh) May 9, 2025

Howard has a lot of fans in Pittsburgh already. Ohio State isn’t far from Pittsburgh and in Columbus he had a terrific run during the back half of the 2024 season. After some regular-season struggles, including losses to both Oregon and Michigan, Howard rallied his team and ran the table, coming away with a national championship.

That mental toughness is serving him well. Given the Steelers’ current quarterback situation, some are speculating as to whether Howard could actually take significant snaps in 2025. For most sixth-round picks, that’s not realistic. However, Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t decided to play for the Steelers yet.

If he doesn’t, Mason Rudolph immediately slots into the starting role. Then it’s Howard and Skylar Thompson, his former Kansas State teammate, batting for QB2. The Steelers are confident in Rudolph. Yet, if he is the Week 1 starter, and the season doesn’t get off to a hot start, some fans could start calling for Howard.

Make no mistake, Howard wants to be a starting-caliber player, just like everyone else who enters the NFL. Still, he’s keenly aware of his situation. Plenty of rookies entering a roster with no clear starter at their position might speak in more ambitious fashion.

Instead, Howard just wants to focus on himself. Maybe he gets his chance to prove himself in 2025. Whether he does or not, the Steelers have a player with a good head on his shoulders in their quarterback room.