How will Broderick Jones look at left tackle?

The Steelers invested a lot in Broderick Jones in 2023, but three years in, they are waiting on their return. While he has started the vast majority of games since then, he has not performed consistently “above the line”. For his first two seasons, he has been playing right tackle, but he will move to left tackle in 2025.

Jones played left tackle primarily in college, but at this point, he has probably played on the right side more. That said, even as a rookie, he prepared primarily as a left tackle, the move to right tackle being something of a surprise. In order to plug him in, they suddenly benched Chukwuma Okorafor.

Yet he probably played better as a rookie than he did last season, despite preparing in 2024 at right tackle. The Steelers need Broderick Jones to pan out as a long-term quality starter, or it would set them back. In the meantime, they are still waiting to see what 2024 first-round OT Troy Fautanu has.

Pittsburgh has invested a lot in the offensive line, with four of the five starters being recent draft picks, most of them in the first two rounds. Even Mason McCormick was a fourth-round pick a year ago. Jones is actually younger than some of the others, so there is hope for improvement.

But the Steelers can’t afford to just wait around for him to mature into the player they need. For one thing, after this season, they have to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. If Jones plays the way he has, I don’t see them doing that. The fifth-year option for offensive linemen isn’t cheap, after all.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the offensive line coach. Pat Mayer hasn’t gotten everything out of Broderick Jones for two years; is the third time the charm? Maybe not his coaching specifically, but the state of his career should be a wake-up call. This is a pivotal season for Jones’ future, especially his future with the Steelers. If he doesn’t take his job more seriously, then who knows? They already benched him last year in favor of Fautanu, who promptly injured his knee.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.