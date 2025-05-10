‘He’s The Guy:’ Todd McShay Thinks Kaleb Johnson Is ‘Perfect Fit’ For Steelers

After losing starting running back Najee Harris this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed the need in round three of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson. Following a breakout 2024 season, Johnson was one of the top running backs in the draft class, making him a strong value pick in round three. Johnson has drawn widespread praise from draft analysts, including Todd McShay.

“I thought his vision and feel were the ingredients in his secret sauce,” said McShay on The Todd McShay Show. “No wasted motion, so much of his game is on feel and vision and he’s got good contact balance, sets up his blocks. Everything’s smooth. And I just envision him in that Pittsburgh offense, and I think about what Najee Harris was at his best for that Pittsburgh offense…I see him in a rotation with Jaylen Warren, and with Kenneth Gainwell who they brought in. But I think he’s the guy. Rookie contract. Running back. Let’s squeeze every ounce of juice out of him. And you know Pittsburgh’s gonna run the football.”

Johnson had a dominant year in 2024 for the Hawkeyes, rushing for 1,537 yards at a 6.1 yard per carry clip and 21 touchdowns. While he lacks top end speed, his great vision more than makes up for it. As McShay pointed out, Johnson is a patient runner who waits for his blocks to get set up and then hits the hole. His vision can help him see small holes, and in turn break big plays.

Although the Steelers have Jaylen Warren, in recent years the team has gone away from the bellcow running back to a 1A/1B split. That’s likely how Warren and Johnson will work this year aiming to recreate the success of the Warren and Harris duo. Johnson will be the power running back, with better vision than Harris, while Warren will still be able to be a quick, hard to tackle, change of pace back. Warren will also likely handle third-down duties as the better pass blocker, although Johnson is hoping to become a better pass protector.

With Pittsburgh’s uncertainty at quarterback and weak wide-receiver room after the George Pickens trade, having a strong running game will be important. Johnson is a young back who will be able to shoulder a big load if necessary.

It also makes sense to draft a running back and use him while he is young. Running backs are important, but the best value of a running back (and really any player) is on the rookie contract. While Kaleb Johnson is young and fresh, the Steelers should use him. If he can recreate his 2024 season, Pittsburgh will be in a good spot.