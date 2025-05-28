‘He’s Here To Take My Spot’: Beanie Bishop Not Letting Guard Down Following Steelers’ Slot CB Additions

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year CB Beanie Bishop Jr. is leaving nothing up to chance, knowing his job is always under threat. In fact, he lost his starting position by the end of his rookie season and is trying to regain it. But the Steelers keep throwing competition his way, first with Brandin Echols, then with Donte Kent.

The latter is a rookie seventh-round pick, and Bishop is under no illusion about why the Steelers drafted him. “That pick, he’s here to take my spot”, he told Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com yesterday. “So, it’s not really my spot. It’s my spot right now. You just gotta keep working, keep that competitive edge”.

At the very least, Bishop seemed to confirm that he is currently working with the first-team defense. But that means about as much in May as a New Year’s resolution to hit the gym regularly. If he is playing with Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick in late August, then we’ll talk.

An undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2024, Beanie Bishop Jr. came to the Steelers with some fanfare. Even Steelers GM Omar Khan raved about him after the draft, enough to make you wonder. They didn’t have a seventh-round pick, but one suspects they would have used one on him.

Since letting Mike Hilton leave in free agency, Pittsburgh has played musical chairs at slot cornerback. Since then, they have started Arthur Maulet, Chandon Sullivan, and now Beanie Bishop Jr. But Bishop seemed to be a placeholder while Cameron Sutton served an eight-game suspension. At least, that’s how it worked out.

Despite his ups and downs, Bishop made plays as a rookie. In fact, with his four interceptions, he recorded the most picks by a Steelers rookie in a quarter-century. Sure, some of them were less than awe-inspiring, but his first was a memorable pick of Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers opted not to re-sign Sutton, and if other teams have any sense, they won’t bring him in, either. Despite being absent their starting nickel from the end of last season, Pittsburgh has options. In free agency, the Steelers signed veteran Brandin Echols, then they drafted Kent. Although Kent may be here more for special teams than to steal Beanie Bishop’s job.

Or the job that Bishop intends to make his own. Because as he says, it’s his right now, not his. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin would say nobody has a permanent job, that they always have to earn it. But clearly, Bishop has a little more “earning” to do than T.J. Watt.

In more recent years, the Steelers have not been shy about mixing and matching personnel. Beanie Bishop may play, but we could see a diversity of bodies manning the slot. That would include veteran S Juan Thornhill, whom the team brought in this offseason.