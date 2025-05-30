‘He’s A Little Bit Petty:’ Analyst Muses About Aaron Rodgers Wanting To Wear No. 12 In Pittsburgh

Terry Bradshaw is one of the best players in Pittsburgh Steelers history. If not for Ben Roethlisberger, he’d undoubtedly be the franchise’s best quarterback. Bradshaw helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, and he’s also the only league MVP in team history. He also isn’t very excited about the idea of Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers. Bradshaw made some strong comments about Rodgers recently, and in response, analyst John Breech mused that Rodgers could want to wear Bradshaw’s number if he joins Pittsburgh.

“The one thing about Aaron Rodgers that I think we all know, he’s a little bit petty,” Breech said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “When he does sign with the Steelers, you know what number he wears? He wears number 12. You know what number Terry Bradshaw wore in Pittsburgh?

“Number 12. You know what number is not retired yet? Number 12. That would be the ultimate Aaron Rodgers revenge play to fly into Pittsburgh next week, say ‘I’m wearing number 12, sign me up, let’s go to practice.'”

Rodgers hasn’t been afraid to express his feelings in the past. Especially when it comes to his critics, Rodgers has been vocal. With how Bradshaw talked about him, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rodgers wasn’t the biggest fan of the four-time Super Bowl champion.

Could that lead to Rodgers asking for Bradshaw’s number? For 18 years, Rodgers wore No. 12 with the Green Bay Packers. He built his own Hall of Fame career with that number, so it stands to reason that he could want to don it again.

However, the Steelers might not be quick to hand out Bradshaw’s old number. Breech is correct that the number isn’t officially retired, but no one has worn it in Pittsburgh since Bradshaw retired. The Steelers aren’t quick to retire numbers, only doing so three times in their history. They operate more by unofficially retiring numbers. Players could wear them, but the team likely won’t give them out.

Also, 12 isn’t the only number Rodgers has worn. In his two seasons with the New York Jets, he wore No. 8. That was because 12 was retired by the Jets, with Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath wearing it. It’s important to note that Namath gave his blessing for Rodgers to wear his number. However, Rodgers opted not to unretire the number.

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

It doesn’t sound like Bradshaw would give Rodgers permission to wear No. 12 like Namath did. At this point, it seems very likely that Rodgers will join the Steelers. However, he probably won’t wear Bradshaw’s number. Considering Rodgers might not even play past the 2025 season, it feels highly unlikely that Pittsburgh would let him wear the same number as one of the most important players in franchise history.