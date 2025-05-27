Here’s What Steelers Players Had To Say About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and his future has been the main topic of Pittsburgh Steelers discussion this offseason. Naturally, that bled into the first day of voluntary OTAs with many players being asked about the potential of Rodgers eventually signing with the team.

“I’m fine with the guys we got right now,” Patrick Queen said in a video posted by TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X. “But the little fan in me…I grew up a fan of Aaron Rodgers, so it would be dope to have him on the team.”

“I’m happy with the (quarterbacks) we have here, but the little fan in me… I grew up a fan of Aaron Rodgers.” pic.twitter.com/bigPcGIfsH — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 27, 2025

Queen made it clear that he supports Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard but gave a slight tip of the cap to Rodgers. Other than Cam Heyward’s brief moment of frustration early in the Rodgers saga, the vast majority of players have been positive about potentially adding the future Hall of Fame QB to their roster.

Cam Heyward is one of the leaders in the locker room, so what he has to say on Rodgers obviously matters. He vented some mild frustration at the never-ending saga earlier in the process but has otherwise been fairly positive about the idea of Rodgers in recent weeks on his podcast. Heyward speaks from a bit of experience after missing OTAs last year as he held out for contractual reasons.

“I think sometimes we put so much stock into the offseason where we can get caught up in thinking it’s everything,” Heyward said in a video posted by Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “Yes, it can help. Yes, guys can get better. But who’s to say you can’t be better outside of here? I hate to point to it, but last year I missed all OTAs, so it didn’t really help me.”

Veteran players get less value from spring practices. Troy Polamalu used to train with a private coach instead of attending OTAs, and I don’t think that hampered his ability to be a great player or teammate. Rodgers isn’t going to improve as a player because of OTAs alone, but it would be nice for him to get acquainted with his teammates if his intention is to eventually sign.

Mason Rudolph talked about dealing with the constant noise associated with Rodgers and the potential for a depth chart shake-up in Pittsburgh. We wrote about that earlier, but he clarified in a video posted by Steelers.com that he’s had no contact with Rodgers.

Pat Freiermuth was asked about going through the offseason without knowing who his quarterback is going to be.

“I just take it day by day. It is what it is. Just trying to put my head down and be a leader for this offense,” Freiermuth said in a video via Steelers.com. “We got a lot of new faces on this team and just kind of uphold the standard that I learned from older guys when I was here. So there’s a lot of other things I can be doing [other] than worrying about who’s gonna be our quarterback.”

Freiermuth and Rudolph are the only two players drafted by the Steelers who have been around for more than one contract. The offense is very young overall, so it’s important for Freiermuth to continue to grow into his leadership role. That doesn’t change whether or not Rodgers ultimately signs with the Steelers.