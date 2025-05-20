Heitritter: Steelers’ Offensive Line Depth Remains Major Concern

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone about filling several notable holes on their roster so far this offseason, adding both talented starters and notable depth at various positions of need. Their biggest splash of the offseason was arguably WR DK Metcalf, giving the team a verified WR1 for the foreseeable future. The team also managed to add CB Darius Slay and DL Derrick Harmon, who project to start for Pittsburgh this season, while RB Kaleb Johnson, S Juan Thornhill, and many others will contribute heavily at their respective positions, if not start at some point during the 2025 season.

However, one position the Steelers have done little to address so far this offseason is the offensive line, bringing back veterans Max Scharping and OT Calvin Anderson, the latter to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason as well. But outside of signing veteran IOL Lecitus Smith and Steven Jones as well as UDFAs Gareth Warren and Aiden Williams, Pittsburgh did little to add substance over the course of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

For a team that has placed a heavy priority on building up the trenches the last couple of years, the lack of investment thus far in adding depth to the offensive line is concerning. Pittsburgh currently has OL Spencer Anderson who saw his first real action last season, starting four games and playing 310 offensive snaps, C Ryan McCollum who filled in for two games for C Zach Frazier last year, and OT Dylan Cook who has never played a regular season snap to go along with Anderson and Scharping.

At first glance, the interior of the offensive line depth is better off than the tackle position. Scharping has started 33 games for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2021, although he’s only been a reserve for the past three seasons. Anderson and McCollum both started games for Pittsburgh last season and held their own, but neither would be considered a great long-term starting option if either Isaac Seumalo or Mason McCormick went down due to injury.

While Calvin Anderson has proven his versatility to play on either side and has logged 14 starts in his career, his play has been suspect at best. Cook has been with Pittsburgh for two seasons now and hasn’t emerged as more than a healthy scratch.

With OT Troy Fautanu coming off a rookie season in 2024 where he logged just 55 offensive snaps before suffering a season-ending knee injury and OT Broderick Jones showing up-and-down play to start his NFL career, relying on both former first round picks to provide consistent, reliable play may be a bit optimistic by Pittsburgh’s front office. Therefore, it would be wise for Pittsburgh to look to shore up the tackle position a bit more before the start of the 2025 season, especially with the attrition of play that can occur due to injuries.

When it comes to free agents still available at tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., D.J. Humphries, Isaiah Wynn, and Chris Hubbard look to be the top available names. Wills flamed out as a former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns after back-to-back disappointing seasons, but he still brings the pedigree and experience to the table to be a serviceable swing tackle at worst, with the upside to turn into more on a one-year, prove-it deal.

The same can be said for Wynn, who has seen time at tackle and guard for the Patriots and Dolphins over the last couple of years. He brings the experience of 50 starts to the table.

Humphries and Hubbard are more battle-tested vets who would be filling the swing tackle role for Pittsburgh’s younger starters. Humphries started two games for Kansas City last season after coming off a torn ACL in 2023 with the Cardinals, but also dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of the 2024 season. It was believed that he was going to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, but it looks like to contract wasn’t signed. He would be a risk given his injury history, but Humphries does bring a wealth of starting experience to the table.

Hubbard would be a low-ceiling, high-floor option that Pittsburgh is well-acquainted with, having started his career with Pittsburgh back in 2014. Hubbard played four seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the Browns in free agency in 2018. He then spent five seasons there before spending a season each with the Titans and Giants the past two seasons. Hubbard has seen action at both tackle and guard during his NFL career, having played in 101 regular-season games with 61 starts.

Pittsburgh could also explore the trade market, but they likely will sit pat with the guys they have going into camp if they don’t opt for one of the bigger names left on the free agent market. They could look to bring in someone who gets cut at the end of the preseason during roster cutdowns, but regardless, depth along the offensive line is an underrated issue that could look to affect this team yet again in 2025.