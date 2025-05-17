Heitritter: Juan Thornhill Is Pittsburgh’s Biggest Free Agent Wildcard

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed S Juan Thornhill back in March to replace S Damontae Kazee, filling the vital third safety role behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Thornhill signed with the team on a one-year deal worth $3 million, representing a prove-it deal scenario for the veteran defensive back.

When you look back on Thornhill’s career to date, his signing makes him arguably the team’s biggest free agent wild card heading into the 2025 season. Thornhill comes to Pittsburgh after a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns that was lackluster, at best. He played and started 11 games both in 2023 and 2024, missing time due to calf injuries that have been an issue dating back to his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Thornhill signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with Cleveland ahead of the 2023 season, but only got to see two years of that contact as his play didn’t warrant the money for which he signed. Thornhill managed to rack up 104 total tackles (72 solo), one tackle for loss, four pass deflections and no interceptions in his two seasons with the Browns, failing to secure a turnover in either season while having his effort questioned at times. That included one play against the New Orleans Saints where he noticeably pulled up in pursuit of the ball carrier and allowed a touchdown.

However, when you look at Thornhill’s tenure in Kansas City, you see a safety who was more than deserving of the contract that he received from Cleveland. Thornhill started 52 of 65 games played during his time with the Chiefs in the regular season, posting 234 total tackles (161 solo) five tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 20 pass deflections and eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

He won two Super Bowls with Kansas City, providing an athletic defender on the back end of the defense who showed impressive pursuit to the football and the range to impact passes as a center field safety.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of Thornhill after signing him, stating the need for three quality safeties on the field to better match up with multiple tight end sets and needing guys that can be scheme/position versatile. Thornhill fits the bill, having played 3,079 snaps at free safety, 802 in the box and 639 in the slot across 4,657 total NFL snaps. He moved around more during his time in Kansas City, but Cleveland primarily kept him at his natural free safety spot.

Tomlin also mentioned the signing of Thornhill as the reason why the Steelers didn’t select a safety in the 2025 NFL Draft, stating that they felt comfortable with what he brought to the table as their No. 3 safety behind Fitzpatrick and Elliott. Pittsburgh did sign Iowa safety Sebastian Castro as a UDFA at the conclusion of the draft. He also brings some versatility to the table, but Thornhill is clearly the favorite to see the most time behind the starters and be that third safety Pittsburgh deploys in their sub packages.

It’s a tale of two stories for Juan Thornhill. On one hand, he looked like a talented, young safety during his time with the Chiefs, having his play earn him a sizeable contract in free agency. On the other hand, injuries and suspect play during his time with the Browns led to an early termination of his contract, allowing Pittsburgh to sign him on the cheap this offseason.

Thornhill has plenty to prove this season with the Steelers, as he looks to show his last two years in Cleveland were a fluke and more hampered due to injuries. He looks to return to the productive player he was during his time in Kansas City. He’ll be a name to watch throughout training camp and the preseason as his play can either provide a huge boost to Pittsburgh’s secondary or keep it relatively the same to where it was a season ago.