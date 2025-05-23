‘He Deserves It:’ T.J. Watt Named Steelers’ Top Extension Candidate

If it wasn’t for the Aaron Rodgers “will he, won’t he, when will he” non-stop circus this offseason, there would be a lot more talk about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers and OLB T.J. Watt are going to come to terms on a contract extension. Watt has been a sensational pass rusher and defensive playmaker since the Steelers made him a first-round pick in 2017.

But Watt’s current contract comes to an end after 2025. You’d think that would be plastered all over the discussions around the Steelers. But the national media just wants to talk about a certain quarterback all day, every day.

But CBSSports.com’s Tyler Sullivan thinks that the Steelers should absolutely re-sign Watt. When looking at each NFL team’s top candidate for an extension, Sullivan tabbed Watt.

“Back in 2021, Watt and the Steelers agreed to a $112 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player at the time,” Sullivan write. “Now, the star pass rusher is entering the final year of that deal and could again look to reset the market. If he were to land such a deal, it’d have to exceed Myles Garrett’s $40 million AAV. Watt’s current AAV sits at roughly $28 million, so this would be quite the raise for the 30-year-old. That said, he deserves it. Since signing that deal, Watt has won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, added three more All-Pro [honors] to his résumé and is coming off a 2024 season where he posted 11.5 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles.”

T.J. Watt has cemented himself as one of the best defensive players to ever suit up in Pittsburgh. In 121 career regular-season games, he has 108 sacks. He also has 462 tackles, 126 tackles for a loss, 225 quarterback hits, 33 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and 49 passes defended. Watt can disrupt games by rushing the passer or by dropping back in coverage. He’s one of the most versatile pass rushers in the NFL.

There are two primary issues surrounding an extension. One, it’s going to cost a lot, as Sullivan wrote. Two, Watt turns 31 in October. And the Steelers are still struggling to return to contender status. How much longer does Watt want to play for a team that isn’t a true Super Bowl contender?

There have been plenty of people who think Watt could be a bargaining chip to help the Steelers rebuild. And former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is one of those who thinks the Steelers should trade Watt, especially if they can’t get a star quarterback.

However, Steelers fans, take heart. Fellow Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is unconcerned and fully expects a deal to get done. He repeatedly said that Watt loves and wants to be in Pittsburgh. Maybe he’s focused on being a part of getting this team right.

But until the ink dries on the contract, T.J. Watt is only scheduled to be with the Steelers through the end of this league year.