‘Glorious Situation:’ Derrick Harmon, Steelers Named One Of NFL’s Best Rookie Fits

Leading into this year’s NFL draft, there was much debate as to what the Steelers should do with the 21st overall selection. There was even talk of them trading back, but Pittsburgh stayed put and selected Derrick Harmon at that spot.

Harmon is a fit for obvious reasons, as his position on the defensive line was a spot where the Steelers needed help. However, looking at the draft as a whole, his selection is one of the better fits between a prospect and team across the league. CBS Sports seems to think so as well. On Tuesday, Chris Trapasso ranked the top best prospect-team fits. Harmon and the Steelers came in seventh.

“Harmon couldn’t be more of a Steelers-type defensive tackle,” Trapasso wrote for CBS Sports. “Oversized, high-motor, powerful at the point of attack, lengthy. It’s all there. Frankly, there is some Cam Heyward to his game. And all the way back in 2011, Heyward was 6-feet-5 and 294 pounds as the Steelers’ first-round pick.”

It feels like Pittsburgh was going to take a defensive tackle with that selection no matter what. Harmon happened to fall right into their laps, after Kenneth Grant, Shemar Stewart and Walter Nolen were all selected before him. Harmon’s fall could have had something to do with injury concerns regarding his shoulder. He claims those are a non-issue, though.

No matter how many players at his position came off the board before him, it’s hard to be anything but excited about his prospects in Pittsburgh. Trapasso refers to the numerous comparisons made between Harmon and Cam Heyward. The Steelers hope Harmon can step into a similar role once Heyward retires. Harmon has even mentioned that he models his game after Heyward.

However, there are some things Harmon can clean up. He made his way into the backfield on a consistent basis at Oregon in 2024. However, there weren’t a ton of sacks to show for it. He’ll need to find ways to convert those pressures into actual sacks. Fortunately, he’ll have plenty of time to develop that part of his game and should play excellent run defense in the meantime.

Trapasso argues that Harmon doesn’t need to set the world on fire his rookie year, although some see that as a reasonable possibility.

“Harmon won’t have to be an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in 2025 to be deemed a quality first-round investment,” Trapasso wrote. “Glorious situation for him and outstanding depth up front on defense in Pittsburgh, which is how it should be.”

There’s Heyward and also Keeanu Benton, who will also be spending time inside. Pittsburgh also targeted the position again after drafting Harmon, taking Yahya Black out of Iowa in the fifth round.

All things considered, this does feel like a “glorious situation” for both Derrick Harmon and the Steelers. He models his game after Heyward and now has the chance to learn from him week in and week out. The Steelers have what they hope is their successor to Heyward. For 2025, they get more depth and talent at a spot which was a major weakness a year ago. It’s hard to find a reason to be unhappy with this fit, from any angle.