Gerry Dulac Predicts Who Steelers Will Keep In Defensive Line Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to turn over the defensive line, a reaction to last season’s struggles. While they made a big change, flipping Larry Ogunjobi in favor of first-round pick Derrick Harmon, most of the change is quieter, found in the depth.

It’s a crowded defensive line room right now, but expect the Steelers to cull the herd. In fact, they have already begun that process, releasing veteran Montravius Adams, for example. While they have an abundance here, I don’t know that they carry more than six on the roster. That has been their usual number, with recent seasons seeing a shift.

Recently, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette addressed the Steelers’ defensive line depth. In response to a chat question about who will secure the last spots in the room, he said, “Probably [DeMarvin] Leal and see what you have in last year’s sixth-round pick, Logan Lee. They’ve given [Isaiahh] Loudermilk enough time to prove himself”. The question considered Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black as locks.

DeMarvin Leal is the most notable depth defensive lineman the Steelers have, chiefly due to pedigree. They drafted him in the third round in 2022, but he hasn’t shown much since then. Everybody seemed to describe his previous offseason as a turning point, but that didn’t translate into results. He suffered what turned into a season-ending injury fairly early on in the year, complicating matters.

But while Leal sees the 2025 season as his “redemption year”, it’s fair to question his job security. Of course, from his perspective, he is talking about playing his best and earning the job. The Steelers would love to welcome him as a positive contributor to their defensive line, but he hasn’t earned that.

While Pittsburgh re-signed Isaiahh Loudermilk, one has to think he is near the end of his scholarship. The Steelers are trying to bolster the defensive line, and he is just kind of there. They have options if they want to make changes with new personnel behind the starters.

Specifically, they have Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo, whom they signed as unrestricted free agents. They also have 2025 fifth-round pick Yahya Black and 2024 sixth-round pick Logan Lee, the latter of whom Dulac predicted the Steelers would keep in their defensive line room.

Lee spent all of his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List with a minor injury. They activated him late in the season to give him a chance to practice and kickstart his offseason. So the Steelers have choices in their defensive line groupings: retread what they had last year or flip the room.

Thus far, Dean Lowry, a veteran free agent they signed last year, has gone unmentioned. Between him, Leal, and Loudermilk, this depth is treading water. But would the defensive line room be much more robust with Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, and Lee? They might just want to find out for the sake of change.