George Pickens Denies Calling Out Steelers Organization

Earlier today, a picture surfaced on social media of former Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens allegedly calling out the organization for being cheap on Instagram.

“They the cheapest organization. Ain’t no stacking year after year they gone let them [expletive] go too soon as it’s time Lmaoo,” the comment allegedly read via JPA Football.

The comment was allegedly made in the comment section of Prospect Media’s Instagram post of Payton Wilson and Beanie Bishop Jr. discussing the trade, but the post currently doesn’t feature a comment from Pickens.

On his Instagram, Pickens posted a story seemingly denying that the comment was real.

“Literally on a plane. No service. Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans. Stop with AI trying to make a story. I’m happy with everything the Steel City did to me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother’s out there. – GP”

Prior, Pickens’ only activity on Instagram was posting stories of his mother to celebrate her for Mother’s Day.

If Pickens did make that comment, it hasn’t yet been confirmed by Prospect Media or anywhere else, with it’s existence floating in screenshots. It’s certainly possible that the image was doctored in some capacity and Pickens didn’t write it, as he’s saying. It’s one of those things where we’ll probably never know.

It would obviously be noteworthy if Pickens did call out the Steelers for being cheap, given one of their motivations for trading him was that they weren’t going to extend his contract beyond 2025. But he also isn’t looking to sign a contract with the Dallas Cowboys right now, as he wants to prove he’s capable of being a “top guy” in Dallas’ offense.

Pickens didn’t express any displeasure with the Steelers in his introductory press conference with the Cowboys earlier this week, and going the Instagram comment route to disparage the team wouldn’t be a good look. In his denial, he said was “happy for his time” in Pittsburgh, and that comment echoed a lot of what he said during his press conference with Dallas.

With Pickens gone in Pittsburgh, the Steelers will move on from a receiver who produced on the field and caused headaches off it. Even if the comment is fake, the story could create a distraction, especially if the national sports media tries to makes something of it tomorrow. But his immense talent on the field can help him elevate the Cowboys’ offense, and they’re hoping that will make up for any potential distractions.