George Pickens Calls Steelers Trade A Business Decision, ‘Glad’ To Be A Cowboy

In George Pickens’ first comments following Wednesday’s trade that sent him from Pittsburgh to Dallas, he did not show any ill will toward the Steelers.

As shared by Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota, Pickens is turning the page.

“This game is just as much a business as it is football. It’s kinda like out of my control. I’m glad to be here in Dallas and able to continue the winning culture that they have,” Pickens said Thursday via a Machota tweet.

As of this writing, no video of Pickens’ presser with the media has been made available.

After three years together, Pittsburgh decided to move on from the former second-round pick. On the last year of his rookie deal, Pickens wasn’t going to be retained past 2025 and the Cowboys increased their offer enough to entice the Steelers to accept it. Ostensibly, Pickens’ erratic on-field behavior and habit for being late played roles in the Steelers’ decision to part ways with him.

Dallas will bet on Pickens being on his best behavior in a contract year. A strong season could produce a massive 2026 payday. A poor one could elicit shades of Diontae Johnson, who wrecked his value and took a minimum-level deal with the Cleveland Browns days ago.

After missing out on the draft’s top options, the Cowboys will pair Pickens opposite star WR CeeDee Lamb. Pittsburgh will begin searching for his replacement. The team reportedly has faith in second-year receiver Roman Wilson, who was limited to five offensive snaps and zero receptions in 2024 due to a variety of rookie injuries. Pittsburgh could also explore the free agent and trade market, though the receiver-rich Green Bay Packers might not be eager to make a deal.

Teams that have traded for Steelers receivers have been burned before. The Raiders with Martavis Bryant and Antonio Brown. The Bears with Chase Claypool and the Panthers with Diontae Johnson. The Cowboys take on a measure of risk by acquiring Pickens, but the true concern teams have had with him is a long-term extension that could get them stuck. Dallas and Pickens seem prepared to let the year play out and determine if his new home is the right fit.