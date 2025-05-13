Free Agent WR Gabe Davis Visiting Giants

Free agent WR Gabe Davis, released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, is visiting with the New York Giants this week, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Davis had a visit with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Davis was released just hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they were trading WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. After Pickens was dealt, Davis looked like one of the better options available. However, no news has been reported about him potentially visiting the Steelers.

If Davis does wind up signing with the Giants, Brian Daboll, one of his former offensive coordinators with the Buffalo Bills, will be his head coach, so there’s some familiarity there.

He’s coming off an injury-plagued season with the Jaguars, catching 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He was waived/injured by the team, meaning he might not be fully healthy right now.

His first four seasons were with the Buffalo Bills, where he had a career-high 836 yards in 2022, 98 of which came on a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

The Steelers could still express interest in Gabe Davis. Still, those odds are much lower after general manager Omar Khan expressed faith in Pittsburgh’s receiver room even after dealing Pickens last week. It would be a bit of a surprise if the Steelers acquired a wide receiver in the coming days and weeks, although Ray Fittipaldo thinks there’s a chance the team could foray into the receiver market if QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the team.

If the visit goes well and the Giants sign Davis, he’ll be joining a receiver room that features WR Malik Nabers, who was an instant-impact player as a rookie in 2024 with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, along with Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson. The Giants have plenty of depth, so they could be comfortable taking a chance on Davis even if he’s not currently healthy. Signing with New York would also mean he would be playing with QB Russell Wilson, who signed with the Giants this offseason after spending 2024 with the Steelers.