Fowler: ‘Nothing Fast And Firm’ On Rodgers Joining Steelers As Team Remains Waiting

It’s May 31st, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no closer to knowing Aaron Rodgers’ answer than they were on March 31st. Though the team remains confident that Rodgers will eventually sign, the posture the team has held for months has not changed, and there have been no updates as the team moves into its spring practices. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared the news that there isn’t any news on Saturday morning.

“The deal is the Steelers are kinda hanging right now,” Fowler told SportsCenter’s Shae Peppler Cornette. “When I talk to people with the team, they say the same thing. They have had contact with Aaron Rodgers. They remain optimistic he will be a Steeler, but there’s nothing fast and firm yet on him signing with the team.”

It’s a frustratingly similar line as Fowler and other insiders have offered over the past month. There is currently no indication that the saga will reach a final resolution anytime soon. With Rodgers missing the first week of voluntary OTAs, it seems doubtful he’ll appear for the second week beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday.

Rodgers’ absence is a gain for the three quarterbacks currently under contract in Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson. Rudolph is getting valuable starter reps he won’t receive as the No. 2 when and if Rodgers signs, while Howard and Thompson are getting extra reps. If Rodgers shows, one of them (likely Thompson) will be squeezed as the No. 4 QB.

“They continue to develop Mason Rudolph and Will Howard at OTAs,” Fowler said.

Though OTAs are hardly where Hall of Fame careers are made, both quarterbacks have reportedly impressed this spring. Rudolph has operated as the team’s leader while Howard bounced back from an admitted difficult first day of practice, self-reflection, and progress.

Following OTAs, the next notable date on the team’s calendar is the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp next month. Not under contract, Rodgers has no obligation to attend, but it’s the last spring stop before the train leaves the station for training camp.

“They would hope that by minicamp [June] 10-12 that he’s a part of it,” Fowler said. “But right now, this has been unpredictable.”

Unpredictable and ongoing. Two ways to sum up the state of the Rodgers/Steelers’ quarterback saga. Without a deadline imposed, it’s one that could play out into July.