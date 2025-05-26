Former Steeler Believes Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph Isn’t ‘Drastic Gap Of Separation’

Despite all the confusion regarding the Aaron Rodgers saga this offseason, we have a decent idea as to who the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh is going to be. If Rodgers signs, then that’s your answer. If he doesn’t, Mason Rudolph is the next man up.

Some see the difference between those two players as a big one. Former Steeler Bryant McFadden doesn’t hold that same opinion. Speaking on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, McFadden said the gap between the two isn’t anything drastic.

“I think with Aaron Rodgers, I realistically see nine to 10 wins,” McFadden said. “10 being best-case scenario. If Mason Rudolph is the guy moving forward, I see, best-case scenario, nine, potentially eight, seven wins. So that’s not a drastic gap of separation when you look at numbers. But clearly, if you win nine, 10 ballgames, you have an opportunity to get into the playoffs.”

McFadden may be in the minority in this opinion. The Steelers do like Rudolph, as they decided to bring him back despite a failed tenure in Tennessee. And that time with the Titans last year was rough. Rudolph threw an equal number of touchdowns to interceptions, with nine apiece. It’s not entirely his fault, as the roster around him was poor in general. Still, not many expect Pittsburgh to be able to make a serious playoff run without Rodgers in the fold.

That doesn’t mean McFadden is wrong, though. Rudolph has had success in Pittsburgh before. Back in 2023, he took over as the starter with three games left in the regular season and managed to win all three games. That helped propel the Steelers into the playoffs, although they were quickly eliminated by the Buffalo Bills.

With that said, Mason Rudolph has never established himself as a full-time starter. Expecting him to lead the Steelers to even nine wins, which McFadden lists as the best-case scenario, is a lot. He’s got to play Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow twice a year, and also finishes the season on arguably the toughest schedule in the league. If Rudolph even manages to sneak the Steelers into the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine them making much noise there.

Yet, the Steelers don’t really have another choice. And to be fair, it’s hard to blame McFadden for not being overly high on a 41-year-old quarterback in Rodgers. In the 2026 draft, Pittsburgh will hope to find its quarterback of the future. For now, they’ll have to keep bouncing around between middle-of-the-pack options.