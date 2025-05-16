Former Patriots DL Lawrence Guy Says He’d Like To Sign With Steelers Because Of ‘Defense And Dominance’

Although they’ve had amazing offensive players throughout their history, the Pittsburgh Steelers are usually defined by their defense. Part of that is because the Steel Curtain of the 1970s helped lead them to four Super Bowl victories. However, they’ve had several other phenomenal defenses over the years, too. Because of that, free agent defensive lineman Lawrence Guy says if he could choose one team to sign with to end his career, it would be the Steelers.
“I’m a defensive guy, I need to go on defensive teams,” Guy said Friday on Good Morning Football. “And I understand there’s a lot of things up in the air, but I would do it, I would go to Pittsburgh. I love the organization. I know I played for the Ravens, I get the rivalry, I love the black and blue game, I was a part of the black and blue game. It is what it is. This team is known for defense.
“There has been stars after stars after stars. You name it, they’ve played it. Right now, with me on there? I know we’re two old people, me and Cam [Heyward], we all know we’re both old. We kind of look like each other, but he has hair, and I don’t have hair. This is what I’m talking about. When you got a defensive state of mind, you need to go to a defensive team. And this is what they’ve always been known for is defense and dominance.”
Guy is 35 years old, so his best years are likely behind him. While a free agent, he was with the Cincinnati Bengals for some of the 2024 season. He doesn’t seem to be thinking retirement yet.
Unfortunately for Gay, the Steelers’ defensive line room seems set at the moment. Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Derrick Harmon are primed to be at the top of the pecking order there. Additionally, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee, DeMarvin Leal, and Yahya Black look poised to fight for spots on the 53-man roster.
In his heyday, Guy was a great contributor. He bounced around between multiple teams, and his most notable years came with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. He was with the Ravens from 2014-16, while the bulk of his career came with the Patriots from 2017-23.
In that time, most of his impact came in the run game. Both those teams have rich histories on defense, and Guy helped contribute to that. He even won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots, beating the Los Angeles Rams. That game was a defensive battle, the final score being 13-3.
Run defense was an issue for the Steelers last year. Guy might not be getting any younger, but if he can still help slow an opponent’s ground game, maybe the Steelers would consider kicking the tires on him at some point.
While Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to have a place for Guy right now, maybe that will change at some point later this year. If the Steelers deal with injuries along their defensive line, it sounds like Guy wouldn’t hesitate to take their call.