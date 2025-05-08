Former O-Lineman Discusses Broderick Jones, Difficulty Of Flipping Sides

There’s no Pittsburgh Steeler feeling the heat like third-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Coming off a poor 2024 campaign, the team is trusting him to protect his quarterback’s blindside, replacing Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. For his first offseason, Jones knows exactly where he’ll line up. Former offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley believes that will do Jones plenty of good.

Joining the Kaboly + Mack podcast Thursday, Shipley discussed the difficulty of linemen who are constantly shuffled around.

“The problem is with a young guy and you’re only a one side guy for the most part for your career, you’ve always been the best,” Shipley told hosts Mark Kaboly and Chris Mack. “You go there and you’re at Georgia and you’re this left tackle or whatever it is, and then they move you to right tackle. And they move back to left tackle, and then move back to right tackle, then move to left and you’re kind of flip-flopping. And maybe you don’t fully mentally grasp it.”

Raw coming out of college, Jones made 14 starts at left tackle. Before becoming a starter, he practiced on both sides at Georgia but was viewed by draftniks and the Steelers as a future left tackle. That changed during training camp. Moore was largely left at left tackle, admitting he wasn’t comfortable playing the other side, and Jones spent most of his time at right tackle. A backup the first half of his rookie year, Jones replaced Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle beginning in Week 9 of 2023, finishing the season there and holding his own.

After the Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu in 2024, Jones’ role again seemed uncertain. He dabbled on the left side in the summer but again got most of his reps on the right side. He opened the season as the Steelers’ starting right tackle and remained there once Fautanu was lost for the season after Week 2.

Shipley’s commentary is a little exaggerated. While Jones has shifted between the left and right side with the Steelers, the vast majority of his work has come at right tackle. In fact, he’s played more right tackle (1,815 snaps) over his college and NFL career than on the left side (1,487).

But more reps don’t mean more comfort. Some players are naturally just stronger on one side than the other. In the NFL, confidence is king, and Jones’ lumps have clearly shaken his.

“You start to question yourself a little bit,” Shipley said. “There’s so much stuff that goes into this that people don’t realize. And the minute you question confidence, belief in yourself, even that much in the NFL, it’s over.”

Injury and poor play hampered Jones’ confidence and he looked overwhelmed throughout last season. To Shipley’s point, Jones’ undefined position may have contributed to his string of mental mistakes, often not knowing the snap count, play call, or his assignment.

No matter the reason, Jones must have a successful 2025 season. He’s gotten experience, is back on his “natural” side, and has his fifth-year option due after the year. If his struggles continue, the Steelers won’t just decline that extra year. They’ll begin eyeing his replacement.