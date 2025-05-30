Former NFL WR Thinks ‘Pittsburgh Looks Real Stupid’ Due To Continued Aaron Rodgers Pursuit

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025? That’s been the big question plaguing the team’s fan base this offseason. While there are numerous signs pointing to Rodgers eventually joining the Steelers, no deal is done yet. Rodgers didn’t rule out retirement, either. OTAs have started, and there’s still no sign of Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh looks real stupid to me right now,” former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson said recently on FS1’s Speak. “Coaches that I’ve been around, and organizations and things of that nature, they want the players there now. They want them now, right now. Nothing’s holding it up. Financial deal is done, in terms of structure and what it’s gonna be.”

It’s important to note that it’s unclear if Rodgers and the Steelers have a deal in place. However, earlier this offseason, Rodgers stated that money isn’t an issue for him. There haven’t been any reports stating that contract details are the reason why Rodgers is waiting to make a decision, either.

Also, Rodgers explained why he hasn’t made a decision yet. He’s dealing with personal issues that require most of his attention. The Steelers are aware of that, and they’ve given Rodgers space, not putting a deadline on him.

Is continuing to wait for Rodgers the wrong decision? There’s a good argument to be made that it is. This situation has been a distraction, and there’s no guarantee that the Steelers will land Rodgers. They could be doing all of this just for him to decide not to play for them.

Meanwhile, the rest of the quarterback market has basically dried up. The Steelers could trade for Kirk Cousins, but he might not be an upgrade over Mason Rudolph. Rodgers looks like the only option for the Steelers if they want to be competitors this year.

Multiple Steelers have expressed their belief that OTAs are important. They would probably like to not have this Rodgers question looming over them. However, it’s more understandable with him dealing with a personal issue. He’s not delaying his decision for no reason. Rodgers could still join them soon, too. Just as well, if he signs with the Steelers and plays well for them this year, then they probably won’t look as foolish.